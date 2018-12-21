Food Picks: Lush vegan chocolate pie

LUSH VEGAN CHOCOLATE PIE

Eating clean during the festive season is impossible. Well, almost.

Bakery cafe chain Cedele, which is all about healthful eating, has created the Vegan Chocolate Berries Pie ($50, above), for the season.

Before you turn your nose up at the thought of a vegan chocolate pie, let me tell you that it is very good. The filling is lush, creamy and chocolatey, sweetened with organic unrefined sugar.

Most of my colleagues ate it without even knowing that it was a non-dairy pie made with organic sprouted tofu and 70 per cent dark couverture Belgian chocolate.

And no, there's no dairy in the chocolate - the cocoa butter in it refers to the natural fat from cacao beans. The pie base is crisp like a wafer, made with only rolled oats and olive oil.

It is the perfect dairy-free and gluten-tree dessert for the holidays.

But don't tell your guests that the pie is vegan - tell them only if they pick up on the ever-so-subtle and almost non-existent aftertaste of the tofu. Even then, tell that discerning guest to keep it hush.

WHERE: Cedele, 30 outlets, including Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, 01-01, tel: 6836-1426; Hill V2, 4 Hillview Rise, 01-12, tel: 6710-7174; and Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road, B1-83D, tel: 6348-1535 MRT: Various OPEN: Various opening hours. Delivery is available between 7am and 8pm INFO: For orders, call 6922-9716/17 or go to cedelemarket.com.sg. Order at least two working days in advance, before 2pm. For more information, e-mail orders@cedeledepot.com or go to www.cedelegroup.com

HOLIDAY BRANDY FRUIT CAKE AND MORE AT SUNDAY FOLKS

For a boozy fruit cake made with just raisins and dates, try Sunday Folks' Holiday Brandy Fruit Cake (from $18 for a small whole cake, $32 for a larger cake or $8 a slice for dine-in).

The moist, bouncy cake has the texture of a sticky date cake without the sickeningly sweet caramel toffee sauce. The brandy hits you in the first bite and there is no shortage of it.

I also cannot get enough of the housemade Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Honeycomb, a sweet-salty crunch.

Also be sure to try the limited edition Little White Rabbit, freshly churned soft-serve ice cream which is inspired by White Rabbit Candy and served with soft, chewy lumps of milk mochi and a sheet of edible glutinous rice paper.

WHERE: Sunday Folks, 01-52 Chip Bee Gardens, 44 Jalan Merah Saga MRT: Holland Village WHEN: The fruit cake, chocolate honeycomb and Little White Rabbit soft-serve are available until Jan 6. OPEN: 1 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), noon to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), noon to 10pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays. TEL: 6479-9166 INFO: Order online at order.sundayfolks.com or e-mail order@sundayfolks.com