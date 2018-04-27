Food Picks: Yuzu chiffon for Mother's Day, Tribute Burgers at Potato Head, and more

YUZU CHIFFON FOR MOTHER'S DAY

So you need a cake for Mother's Day and you want it to be a crowd-pleaser. It shouldn't be too heavy or too sweet. It should be fancy without being too over-the-top.

Well, I have the perfect suggestion. Go for Simple Indulgence Patisserie's Yuzu Passion cake ($72, order by Monday to get $4 off), a chic, timeless cake that is delicious, too.

The subtle yuzu-flavoured chiffon cake is light and airy. Eating it is like biting into clouds.

It is iced with soft yuzu Chantilly cream and tastefully decorated with edible flowers, yuzu curd and cubes of passionfruit jelly.

There's also a surprise in the centre of the cake - tangy passionfruit curd, which keeps the cake moist and gives it a touch of playfulness.

The cake will disappear in no time. There will be no leftovers, no complaints, which makes for a good start this Mother's Day.

WHERE: Simple Indulgence Patisserie, 01-02, 62 Somme Road MRT: Farrer Park OPEN: Pre-orders are available for collection from 9.15am to 6.45pm daily. The shop does not have cakes for walk-ins. TEL: 9113-8672 INFO: Go to www.simpleindulgencepatisserie.sg or order online at simpleip.oddle.me. Order three days in advance.

TRIBUTE BURGERS AT POTATO HEAD

Three Buns at Potato Head Singapore makes a mean burger. There are more than 10 signature burgers to choose from and you can also add on extras. They rarely disappoint if you're hankering after a juicy hunk of meat.

It recently launched its Tribute Burger series, to honour and pay homage to the greats in music and Hollywood.

The series kicks off with the Under Pressure burger ($22), named after Queen and David Bowie's 1981 hit, which is one of my all-time favourite songs. Plus, the Black Angus patty is first cooked sous vide (love the pun of the burger's name) before it is seared. You get a juicy 150g patty with a slight char, sandwiched in a warm, toasted demi brioche bun with creamy Brie de Meaux, ketchup and truffle aioli. Lemon and shaved fennel help cut through the greasiness.

Everything comes together well. Each bite is glorious, but eat it quick before the bun gets soggy. Save the talking for later, as you sip on cocktails and tuck into other snacks.

The next Tribute Burger will launch on July 1.

WHERE: Potato Head Singapore, 36 Keong Saik Road MRT: Outram WHEN: The Under Pressure Burger is available till June 30. OPEN: 11am to midnight (Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays), 11am to 2am (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays. TEL: 6327-1939 INFO: Go to www.ptthead.com

ARTICHOKE'S NEW OFFERINGS

Artichoke's chef-owner Bjorn Shen has been busy the last couple of years with the now-defunct restaurant Bird Bird.

Now, back at his flagship Middle Eastern restaurant in Middle Road, he has added some new dishes to complement his existing stable of fabulous eats. New offerings include hot skillet prawns with green harissa ($38), smoky teriyaki babaganoush ($10) and burnt miso hummus ($10), which count as some of my favourites.

New must-try items include the tender Iberico pork collar ($34) in a sticky and caramelised Coca-Cola sauce; and BJ's Favourite Steak ($36) - grass-fed Australian flank in za'atar butter served with soft cloves of garlic that have been confited in butter, as well as beef fat and trimmings.

If you're in a big group, pre-order the Lambgazm ($240), a whole fork-tender, 2.5kg lamb shoulder that will hit the spot for meat lovers.

Chef Shen's food is bold, always hearty and never shy on flavours. Great for a night out with friends who appreciate solid fare without the pretentiousness.

WHERE: Artichoke, 161 Middle Road MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis OPEN: 4 to 7pm for light bites and drinks, 6 to 10.30pm for dinner (Tuesdays to Sundays). On weekends, it opens for brunch from 11.30am to 3.30pm. TEL: 6336-6949 INFO: Go to www.bjornshen.com/artichoke or e-mail hello@artichoke.com.sg

SUSHI KIMURA'S DECADENT CHIRASHI SET

Chef Tomoo Kimura of Sushi Kimura at Palais Renaissance started serving his take on chirashi earlier this month. The indulgent treat is available for lunch only.

For $85++, you get seven slices of sashimi, elegantly presented in a beautiful lacquered box. Varieties include chutoro (tuna belly) and tai (sea bream), as well as other seasonal fish, such as ishidai (striped beakfish).

Served alongside the sashimi, in a separate box, is a generous portion of uni and ikura -it made me coo in delight - on a bed of organic Tsuyahime rice seasoned with an aged vinegar from Kyoto, and topped with crisp shredded seaweed for added texture, flavour and aroma. The rice has a lovely fragrance and bite to it.

Each set is served with a soup of the day, which can include chef Kimura's delicate onion soup with a smidgen of spicy-tangy yuzu kosho.

Pre-order the chirashi when you make your reservation. You will be seated in the private room if you order this dish.

WHERE: Sushi Kimura, 01-07 Palais Renaissance, 390 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard OPEN: noon to 3pm, 6.30 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays. TEL: 6734-3520/8428-0073 INFO: Go to sushikimura.com.sg