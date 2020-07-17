Food Picks: Yun Nans' Set Meals

YUN NANS' SET MEALS

I love the food at popular Chinese restaurant Yun Nans. However, dining there usually requires a bigger group of people to share the dishes.

So I was delighted to learn it has launched set meals - good for one or two persons - for dine-in on weekdays (11.30am to 4pm), or takeaway and delivery daily.

I am a big fan of its soup dishes, so I go for the Golden Poached Rice With Seafood In Prawn Broth ($17.90) and Yunnans Cross-bridge Noodles ($17.90).

The prawn broth is rich and packed with flavour and makes for perfect comfort food when mixed with the poached and crisp puffed rice.

For the noodles, its ingredients - including vegetables, sliced fish, pork and squid - come raw and individually packed. Just boil the ingredients in the broth provided and you get a meal in five minutes.

Both sets come with sides of shredded chicken with Yunnan peppercorns, cucumber with garlic and a herbal drink.

Sets for two people start at $33.90++ and dishes include poached pork collar with pickled chillies, century egg with grilled capsicum and grilled seabass with lemongrass. They come with steamed rice, a herbal drink and a vegetable or beancurd dish.

WHERE: Yun Nans, 02-217 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; and 03-07 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive MRT: Changi Airport/Jurong East WHEN: 11.30am to 4pm (weekdays) for dine-in or daily via order.yunnans.sg, Oddle, Star Taster, foodpanda, GrabFood and Deliveroo

DIM SUM BUFFET AT SI CHUAN DOU HUA

Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant has launched a "Treats from the Heart" a la carte dim sum buffet ($52++ an adult; $30++ a child aged six to 12).

The dishes are plated and served in individual portions via a dim sum cart to diners - as a safe management and waste reduction practice.

Nine premium specialities (one serving each) feature more luxe ingredients such as siew mai topped with sea urchin, steamed lobster dumpling and steamed scallop dumpling.

I also enjoy the jumbo steamed dumpling filled with seafood in a light broth and a mushroom-shaped bun with minced chicken.

You can get unlimited servings of other dim sum items and noodles, such as mini pancake with crispy chicken floss, minced meat dumpling with sour and spicy sauce, and Sichuan dan dan noodles.

If you can handle the heat, hit the spicy dishes - what the restaurant's executive chef Zeng Feng does best. The chilled chicken in mala sauce, marinated black fungus with chilli padi, and hot and sour vermicelli leave my tongue tingling.

Do not miss the deliciously sour and spicy boiled spare ribs soup with golden mushrooms, beancurd and preserved capsicum.

And if you still have room, go for desserts, which include baked mini egg tart with bird's nest (one serving each), beancurd with hasma and glutinous rice ball with red bean paste.

WHERE: Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway WHEN: Till Sept 27, 11.30am to 2pm (Fridays to Sundays and public holidays) TEL: 6505-5722 INFO: E-mail douhua.prsin@ parkroyalhotels.com or go to bit.ly/scdhbeachroad

BASILICO'S BEST OF THE BEST

Regent Singapore's Basilico restaurant, known for its Italian cuisine, marks its 12th anniversary on July 24.

To celebrate, it is offering its bestsellers - one from each year - with a Best of the Best menu put together by executive chef Angelo Ciccone. It is priced at $65++ (lunch) or $80++ (dinner) with a choice of main course.

Highlights include the must-have three-cheese Norcia truffle mascarpone focaccia from 2011; a seafood-filled Risotto alla Puglia with lobster, king scallop and tiger prawns from 2009; and this year's star - tender char-grilled octopus with potato, haricot beans, datterino tomatoes and Ligurian basil pesto.

On July 24, the celebrations culminate in a special four-course Puglia dinner with wine pairings ($98++, 6.30 to 9.30pm), featuring specialities of Italy's Salento peninsula - Gallipoli red prawns, salted anchovies and orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe.

WHERE: Basilico, Level 2 Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till July 24, noon to 2.30pm (weekdays), noon to 3pm (weekends), 6 to 9.30pm daily TEL: 6725-3232 INFO: E-mail basilico@regentsingapore.com.sg

BARISTART BOBA MILK

My usual go-to bubble tea shop for brown sugar boba milk is Tiger Sugar. Baristart Coffee cafe's version is now a worthy contender.

Baristart uses Hokkaido Biei Jersey Milk - the same milk used to make the luscious custard for its cream puffs. The milk is rich and sweet and the brown sugar pearls are perfectly cooked.

I down a cup of the boba milk in record time and it is neither overly sweet nor cloying like some other brands I've tried.

There is also a milk tea version and one with coffee jelly. Add $1.50 for an espresso shot. I prefer the coffee option over the tea, but will still go for the pure milk version because it is just so yummy.

At $8.50 a cup, it is pricier than most other bubble tea brands, but worth it for an indulgent tea break with its famous cream puffs ($5.50).

WHERE: Baristart Coffee outlets, 65 Tras Street; and 40 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa MRT: Tanjong Pagar/HarbourFront OPEN: 8am to 9pm daily (Tras Street), 10am to 8pm daily (Sentosa) INFO: Go to www.baristartcoffee.sg or order via GrabFood, Oddle and foodpanda