Food Picks: Wake up for weekend brunch At PS.Cafe Ann Siang

WAKE UP FOR WEEKEND BRUNCH AT PS.CAFE ANN SIANG

The new brunch menu at PS.Cafe Ann Siang Hill has some dishes worth getting out of bed on weekends for. Available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9.30am, the menu features some Asian-influenced dishes geared towards local palates.

A favourite is Wok Smoked Paella ($16), which is like a cross between paella and fried rice. It is delicious and comes with prawns, calamari, clams and chorizo.

Fried Laksa Noodles ($14), with prawns, quail egg and fish cake, are very appealing too. I like that the noodles are not too oily and are just spicy enough.

For Western fare, get Smoked Burrata Cheese ($15), a wholesome dish that comes with heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, rocket leaves and capers. And the Grilled Cheese Toasties ($12) are pretty good too.

WHERE: PS.Cafe Ann Siang Hill, 45 Ann Siang Road 02-02 MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Weekends, 9.30am to 4pm TEL: 9797-0648

DINING MAGIC OF LE PETIT CHEF

With modern technology, an ordinary meal can be transformed into a magical experience.

That is how it feels with Le Petit Chef, which is experiential dining that combines food and theatre through the use of digital projection.

In a darkened room called La Cave, which is also the wine cellar for the Grand Hyatt Singapore's mezza9 restaurant, diners sit at a long table with a leather-bound book in front of them. They open the book and, suddenly, a tiny figure pops up in it and a storybook comes to life with realistic 3D projection mapping. It is the story of Le Petit Chef, billed as the world's smallest chef as the animated figure is only 58mm tall.

He tells of how he travels round the world - from his home in France to Arabia, India and China - and how his culinary adventures inspired him to open a restaurant.

At each stop, a course is served with dishes from that country prepared by the Grand Hyatt's chefs.

There are six courses, which include dishes such as bouillabaisse terrine, beetroot falafel, butter chicken with naan and a steamed lobster or barramundi. There is also an interesting lemon ginger sorbet with chilli oil that is cold and hot at the same time. It is served during the chef's stop at the snow-capped Himalayas.

The dessert, a caramelised saffron and cardamom rice pudding that is like a creme brulee with rice, incorporates ingredients from the various countries. It is excellent.

A narrator helps to move the story along and the hotel's staff expertly places the dishes in front of you at just the right moments.

There are two menus available, priced at $188 and $288 a person. The children's menu costs $88 and there is also a vegan menu at $188.

WHERE: La Cave, Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Dec 30, noon, 6 and 8pm (limited to 16 diners a session) PRICE: Marco Polo's Journey ($188), Marco Polo's Expedition ($288), Marco Polo's Kid's Adventure for children age four to 12 ($88) and Marco Polo's Vegan Voyage ($188) INFO: For reservations, go to lepetitchef.asia/grand-hyatt-singapore

GOOD VALUE CELEBRATION MENU AT WAN HAO

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant was recently voted one of the top 52 restaurants and bars under the Marriott International's group of hotels in the Asia-Pacific region.

To celebrate, it is featuring a special menu for just one week that offers very good value for money.

Priced at $108 a person, the five-course menu features ingredients such as fish maw and a whole dried abalone.

Many of the courses mash two items together, so it is almost like having a 10-course meal. Examples are Braised Beef Short Rib With Sha-Cha Sauce and Braised Premium Abalone With Kombu Sauce; and Wok-Fried Rice With Crab Meat In Mini Pumpkin and Crab Claw With Pumpkin Sauce. Other dishes include Double-Boiled Fish Maw With Boletus Mushroom In Almond Superior Soup and Assorted Mushroom Dumpling.

Dessert is a refreshing Chilled Flower Tea Jelly With Rosella Sorbet and Bird Nest Custard Puff.

WHERE: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sept 30 to Oct 6 PRICE: $108 a person TEL: 6831-4605

KEMONO OFFERS MORE WITH KEISUKE TIE-UP

Kemono, an online delivery service of Japanese-style roast chicken, is collaborating with the Keisuke group to expand its menu. Keisuke, which runs multiple ramen eateries as well as other Japanese food concepts here, has come up with a selection of dishes that are available exclusively through the Kemono delivery service.

Items I like include a delicious chicken teriyaki tsukune ($5.90), which goes well with a salmon yaki onigiri ($4.90), where the rice is wrapped around a piece of camembert cheese and grilled. The smoked ajitama egg ($2.90) is wonderful to eat on its own or with noodles. It is smoked with cherry blossom wood chips and the soft orange yolk is heavenly.

You can also get the spicy miso saba pie ($9.90), which is a meal on its own. I find the idea of putting miso in a pie a little odd though.

WHERE: Order for delivery through www.kemono.com or call or WhatsApp 8600-5997 (payment through credit card) WHEN: 11am to midnight daily