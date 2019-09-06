Food Picks: Uni Ramen In Liquid Gold

UNI RAMEN IN LIQUID GOLD

I always view uni (sea urchin) as something to be savoured raw as part of sushi or with its golden lobes adorning cold capellini.

Now, I also get to drink it as part of a rich ramen broth from the newly opened Seizan Uni Ramen kiosk at Wisma Atria's Picnic Food Park. The ramen brand is an offshoot of the two-Michelin-starred Seizan kaiseki restaurant in Tokyo.

Japanese bafun uni is mixed with cream and milk, then blended into Seizan's signature dashi ($21). The noodles are thick, so each strand captures the creamy broth of liquid gold. The briny flavour of the sea urchin is well-balanced and not masked by the milk.

The less adventurous can go for the Kumamoto Wagyu Ramen ($20), where the same signature dashi is combined with Kumamoto wagyu beef tendon and vegetables that have been cooked for more than eight hours. I'm more used to spicy and oilier beef noodles, so it is a pleasant surprise to get a punch of beef flavour from what looks like a mild clear broth. The dish is topped with a generous portion of juicy beef and tendon - all cooked to tender perfection.

Both ramen dishes come with ajitsuke tamago, leek, spinach, onions and nori sheets.

If you just want the unadulterated dashi, go for the dashi somen ($18). The dashi is made from kombu steeped overnight in spring water from Mount Fuji, then boiled with bonito and tuna flakes to add more depth of flavour to the broth. Japanese soya sauce, mirin and sake add more oomph to the dashi.

I could seriously down bowls of this.

WHERE: Seizan Uni Ramen, 03-15 to 03-49 Picnic, Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard OPEN: 11am to 10pm daily TEL: 6734-8352 INFO: seizan.picnicsg.com

DINE IN LUXURY AT TWENTY3

Hospitality suite Twenty3 is the place to live it up at this year's Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019.

The star-studded culinary line-up includes chef Massimiliano Mascia of two-Michelin-starred San Domenico in Italy, chef Takagi Kazuo of two-Michelin-starred Takagi from Ashiya, Japan, and chef Tiago Bonito of Portugal's one-Michelin-starred Largo do Paco.

Highlight dishes include Mascia's crispy prawns with spinach, toasted sesame and balsamic mousseline; Kazuo's grilled wagyu with seasonal vegetables and sio koji marinade salmon; and Bonito's Veal of Milk with smoked celery, asparagus and Madeira wine.

At the Bay Terrace al fresco dining area, expect local favourites along with chimney cakes by Prague's Good Food Coffee and Bakery. Over at the Apex Lounge, indulge in sweet treats by patissier Philip Khoury from Harrod's Knightsbridge, London, and pastry chefs Eddie Stewart and Min Chai of Tokyo's N2 Brunch Club.

Prices start at $1,592 for a single-day ticket. Exclusive ferry services ply between Bayfront North Jetty and Twenty3.

WHERE: Turn 23, Zone 1, across the Singapore Flyer (meeting point at Bayfront North Jetty) MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 20 to 22 TEL: 6731-5900 INFO: Go to www.singaporegp.sg or e-mail hospitality@singaporegp.sg

BEDROCK'S WORLD MEAT SERIES

Steakhouse Bedrock Bar & Grill's World Meat Series returns for a third edition with Te Mana Lamb from New Zealand.

The lamb is raised on the pastoral land of New Zealand's South Island, grazes on chicory herb pastures for 30 days and is aged for 21 days.

To enjoy the meat in its purest form, get the full rack of lamb ($148++) with roasted root vegetables and rosemary mint jam, or boneless lamb loin ($75++) with beluga lentil stew and yogurt. Go for the recommended medium rare, where the lamb comes out just right, with a lovely pink blush to the juicy meat.

My pick is the pulled lamb burger ($42++) – a more unusual way to feature the meat – which comes with poached pear and a spicy tomato and capsicum relish. It is served with a side of sweet potato fries.

WHERE: Bedrock Bar & Grill, 01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, 96 Somerset Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Till Sept 30, noon to 3pm, 6 to 11pm daily TEL: 6238-0054 INFO: www.bedrock.com.sg

BASQUE VIBES AT THE ALKAFF MANSION

The Alkaff Mansion, which was recently re-launched, now houses pintxo bar Txa, as well as Wildseed cafe on the first floor. Spanish restaurant Una, previously at One Rochester, now occupies the second floor of the charming mansion that celebrates all things Basque.

My focus is on Txa, which has a cool laidback vibe and a good selection of pintxos. Highlights include Pintxo Igeldo ($6.90), which has confit tomato, tuna, anchovies and piparra peppers; and boquerones con piperrada ($3.90) with piquillo cream, boqueron (pickled anchovies), sauteed onions, green and red bell pepper and sun-dried black olives. I love anchovies and these were deliciously salty.

To balance the savoury flavours, go for the Crema de Roquefort Con Manzana Y Nueces ($4.90), which features Roquefort (sheep milk cheese) cream and a sweet apple jam.

Next, I dig into Txangurro a la Donostiarra ($14), a gratinated crab in a shell. There is plenty of crab meat mixed with a sofrito base of leek, tomatoes and onions, as well as rich seafood stock.

Complete the meal with Tarta de Queso "La Vina" ($4.90), a Basque-style cheesecake with a molten centre that is all the rage now.

WHERE: The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green MRT: Telok Blangah OPEN: 5 to 11pm, Tuesdays to Sundays TEL: 6773-0070 INFO: www.txapintxobar.sg