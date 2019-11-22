Food Picks: Tantalising Tonkatsu

TANTALISING TONKATSU

Tonkatsu - Japanese breaded and fried pork cutlet - gets elevated at the new 23-seat Shiokoji Tonkatsu Keisuke at Paya Lebar Square.

How this differs from the usual tonkatsu is in the use of shiokoji - a mix of sea salt and fermented short-grain white rice - to marinate the pork loin (from $16.90) and tenderloin (from $18.90). It acts as a natural flavour enhancer and also makes the meat extra tender.

Interestingly enough, I find that the seafood items outshine the meat.

Salmon ($17.90) and tuna ($19.90) are cooked to perfection - with a thin, crisp exterior and a rare centre. For a bit of everything, go for the assorted seafood katsu set ($20.90), which comes with two prawns, a scallop and salmon.

For some greens, go for the rolled pork and vegetables tonkatsu meal ($15.90). You can pick up to five vegetables from options such as asparagus, oyster mushrooms and long beans. The ingredients will then be rolled in pork and fried.

Every meal comes with a tempura onsen egg, rice, miso soup and pickles. Another plus point? Free-flow salad and condiments from the sauce and salad station.

WHERE: Shiokoji Tonkatsu Keisuke, 01-02 Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Road MRT: Paya Lebar OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10pm (weekdays), 11.30am to 10pm (weekends and public holidays) TEL: 6214-3345 INFO: facebook.com/KeisukeTokyoSG

AVOCADO RAMEN

I'm fine with consuming avocado in its original form or blended in a shake.

Avocado paste cooked with soya milk and corn, and served as a hot ramen broth? Now that's really pushing my limit. Fresh avocado ramen ($14.80) is Men House Yamamoto's vegetarian creation - with a nod to the millennials. The ramen restaurant is a sister brand of ramen chain Konjiki Hototogisu.

Although I like the creamy consistency of the soup, the avocado does little to add extra flavour to the soup. Perhaps a vegetable or seaweed stock would work better than the soya milk.

But I can see why the restaurant sells up to 20 bowls a day. The dish is tastier when you eat the noodles with the sauteed mushrooms, corn, chopped red onion and rocket. The only ingredient I didn't like was the vegetable tofu, which had a very odd spongy consistency.

Don't worry, avocado ramen isn't the only dish on the menu. Men House Yamamoto specialises in chicken-based ramen, with a clear, less oily soup compared with a rich tori paitan.

The crowd-pleasing option is the truffle shio ($14.80) with oyster paste, cha siu, black truffle paste, garlic butter and red onion.

My favourite is the Salmon Golden ramen ($14.80), in which the broth is made with chicken and salmon. It reminds me of Japanese-style salmon nabe, although the flavour is milder and not as fishy as what you get in Japanese restaurants.

I like the addition of ginger in the broth, which reminds me of local-style fish soup.

WHERE: Men House Yamamoto, B1-44C Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall OPEN: 11.30am to 10pm daily TEL: 6254-9713

ROYAL AFTERNOON TEA

If you need a break from Christmas shopping, stop for a spot of tea at d'Good Cafe.

It has launched a Royal Afternoon Tea set for two ($42 with a choice of coffee or tea) at its branches at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Jewel Changi Airport. A smaller selection is available for $12 at the Holland Village outlet.

The savoury and sweet items in the set are created with seasonal recipes from a Buckingham Palace cookbook.

Savoury highlights include smoked salmon and asparagus quiche; prawn cocktail brioche bun; and a pastry parcel filled with tender pork cheek - a take on the traditional pie filled with game meat.

I don't have much of a sweet tooth, so the lemon drizzle cake topped with chantilly cream and lemon curd is right up my alley. I also enjoy the pistachio yule log, with a generous amount of pistachio cream rolled in vanilla sponge. The chocolate-orange feuilletine cake is a tad too sweet for me, but I love the crunch of the feuilletine.

Of course, no tea-time is complete without the quintessential scones, served with house-made matcha jam, strawberry jam, cream cheese and butter.

WHERE: d'Good Cafe, 01-227 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard and B1-56 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Jan 31, 2.30 to 5.30pm daily TEL: 6694-1411 INFO: dgoodcafe.com

PENANG DELIGHTS

It's been a while since I stepped into Far East Plaza, the shopping centre I used to frequent as a teenager.

My last few visits have been food-related and this time, it's no different.

Tucked in a corner of the third floor is Penang Kitchen, a more chic and modern version of its first outlet at Coronation Arcade. This hidden gem also serves wine (from $42 a bottle) and beer (from $5 a bottle) to go with its Penang delights.

The food remains traditional and packed with flavour. Highlights include the fruit rojak topped with crispy bits ($8), kueh pie tee ($5.80), assam laksa ($9) and Penang char kway teow ($9).

Have the best of both worlds with the appetiser sampler platter ($13.30), which includes belacan chicken wings and lor bak. The chicken wings, marinated in prawn paste, are perfectly fried - juicy and not overly greasy. The lor bak, with a paper-thin beancurd skin, has a well-seasoned minced pork filling.

My favourite dish turns out to be the Penang char bee hoon mee ($9) with seafood. It is cooked in a similar manner to Kuala Lumpur-style Hokkien mee and, most importantly, fried in a generous amount of lard.

The portion is good for two, but I'm not particularly inclined to share.

WHERE: Penang Kitchen, 03-89 Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard OPEN: 11am to 3pm, 4 to 9pm daily TEL: 6904-2880