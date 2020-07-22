Food Picks Podcast: Wholesome ready-to-eat Italian dishes for takeaway and delivery

Food Picks Ep 17: Wholesome ready-to-eat Italian dishes for takeaway and delivery

12:10 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke as he shares his food picks this week.

The ilLido Group's online restaurant Grammi offers wholesome ready-to-eat Italian dishes for takeaway and delivery. There is also a grocery section selling housemade fresh pasta, sauces and soups for those who prefer to whip up a hot meal at home.

Find out too about PS.Cafe's white truffle oil that contains actual truffles, Culina's delivery and dine-in options and Chu, a new collagen soup stock on the market.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

