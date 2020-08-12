Food Picks Podcast: Taste of Italy at Keong Saik Road; natural wine with hearty food

Food Picks Ep 21: Taste of Italy at Keong Saik Road; natural wine with hearty food

10:16 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' food editor Tan Hsueh Yun as she shares her food picks this week.

Pretend you're virtually in Italy by going to Bar Milano, newly opened on 55, Keong Saik Road. The 38-seat all-day, indoor bar opened on July 8, but the look and feel of the interior suggest it has been here forever.

Food offerings scrawled on mirrors, old-school lamps and plates with deliberately faded patterns. The vibe is somewhere in between the high gloss of Cova in Milan, and that neighbourhood hangout in your secret happy place.

Now, if you love natural wine and hearty food and think David Bowie is incomparable, you will love Rebel Rebel at 14 Bukit Pasoh Road. Co-owner Amanullah Khan, 44, has another business, Artisan Cellars, which sells some terrific labels he sources painstakingly.

And the wine list at the bar is a showcase of some of the best. He and co-owner Eugene Goh, 42, are serious foodies, so of course, the menu is solid.

It is a concise one, but chef Deborah Yeo, 36, who worked at Cocotte and Burnt Ends, is looking to expand the offerings once she has more hands in the kitchen.

More Food Picks here:

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Food Picks Podcast series every Wednesday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaR

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JAJH

Website: https://str.sg/JAJV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg