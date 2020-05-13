Food Picks Podcast: Sample Singapore-made craft beers in variety packs

Food Picks Ep 14: Sample Singapore-made craft beers in variety packs

6:34 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

For our #StayHome guide, we have Anjali Raguraman, ST's entertainment and nightlife journalist.

They discuss how Singapore's small but spirited craft beer scene is coming together to offer customers an assortment pack of local beers over this circuit breaker period.

Find out how to order six- or 12-packs ($39 and $78 respectively) put together by #SGCraftTogether, a collective effort by 15 home-grown breweries.

Find out what types of beers you can expect when you order from their websites and why Anjali particularly loves Off Day's beers.

Participating breweries include Alive Brewing, Archipelago Brewery, Brewerkz, Brewlander, LeVeL33, Lion Brewery Co, Off Day Beer Company, Paulaner Brahaus Singapore, RedDot BrewHouse, Sunbird Brewing Co, Wild Brew.

More in Anjali's story.

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

