Food Picks Podcast: Incredibly soft and fluffy breads and cakes

Food Picks Ep 19: Incredibly soft and fluffy breads and cakes; Flavoursome handmade snacks; North Indian bento meals
15:32 mins
Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.
Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' STFood online editor Hedy Khoo as she shares her food picks this week.
259 Bakery in Hougang Ave 8 offers over 100 varieties of breads and cakes available daily. The breads sold here are incredibly soft and fluffy. Popular items include the Hand Torn Cheese Chiffon Cake and 3.5-inch Cheese Cake.
Yeap Seng Handmade Pau Tim at Bishan North Shopping Mall offers a limited but flavoursome range of handmade snacks such as Yam Ball which has a filling made using marinated fresh minced pork.
Find out too about North Indian restaurant Shahi Maharani's bento meals available for takeaway or delivery. The restaurant also has a new range of elevated street food, including a meat-free option of Dum Jackfruit Biryani which is available for dine-in, takeaway or delivery on weekends only.
More in Khoo's story.
Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team
Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee
