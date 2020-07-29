Food Picks Podcast: Incredibly soft and fluffy breads and cakes

Food Picks Ep 19: Incredibly soft and fluffy breads and cakes; Flavoursome handmade snacks; North Indian bento meals

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' STFood online editor Hedy Khoo as she shares her food picks this week.

259 Bakery in Hougang Ave 8 offers over 100 varieties of breads and cakes available daily. The breads sold here are incredibly soft and fluffy. Popular items include the Hand Torn Cheese Chiffon Cake and 3.5-inch Cheese Cake.

Yeap Seng Handmade Pau Tim at Bishan North Shopping Mall offers a limited but flavoursome range of handmade snacks such as Yam Ball which has a filling made using marinated fresh minced pork.

Find out too about North Indian restaurant Shahi Maharani's bento meals available for takeaway or delivery. The restaurant also has a new range of elevated street food, including a meat-free option of Dum Jackfruit Biryani which is available for dine-in, takeaway or delivery on weekends only.

