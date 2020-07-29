Food Picks Podcast: Incredibly soft and fluffy breads and cakes

The breads sold at a bakery in Hougang are incredibly soft and fluffy
The breads sold at a bakery in Hougang are incredibly soft and fluffyST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO
(From left) Chive And Pork Dumplings, Prawn Fritters and Yam Balls from Yeap Seng Handmade Pau Tim in Bishan.
(From left) Chive And Pork Dumplings, Prawn Fritters and Yam Balls from Yeap Seng Handmade Pau Tim in Bishan.ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO
The Royal Feast is a delivery bento meal available from Shahi Maharani.
The Royal Feast is a delivery bento meal available from Shahi Maharani.ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO
Published
1 hour ago

Food Picks Ep 19: Incredibly soft and fluffy breads and cakes; Flavoursome handmade snacks; North Indian bento meals

15:32 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic. 

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' STFood online editor Hedy Khoo as she shares her food picks this week.

259 Bakery in Hougang Ave 8 offers over 100 varieties of breads and cakes available daily. The breads sold here are incredibly soft and fluffy. Popular items include the Hand Torn Cheese Chiffon Cake and 3.5-inch Cheese Cake.

Yeap Seng Handmade Pau Tim at Bishan North Shopping Mall offers a limited but flavoursome range of handmade snacks such as Yam Ball which has a filling made using marinated fresh minced pork.

Find out too about North Indian restaurant Shahi Maharani's bento meals available for takeaway or delivery. The restaurant also has a new range of elevated street food, including a meat-free option of Dum Jackfruit Biryani which is available for dine-in, takeaway or delivery on weekends only.

More in Khoo's story.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Food Picks Podcast series every Wednesday and rate us on: 

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaR

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JAJH

Website: https://str.sg/JAJV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Go to ST Food for more trusted reviews and recipes

Topics: 

Branded Content