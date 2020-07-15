Food Picks Podcast: Hottest cakes of the year so far

Food Picks Ep 17: Hottest cakes of the year so far

13:34 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' food correspondent Eunice Quek as she shares her food picks this week.

During the circuit breaker period, the hottest cake of last year - the Basque burnt cheesecake - enjoyed a resurgence amid the recent Covid-19 circuit breaker baking frenzy, and has been selling well in cafes and restaurants as well.

The Straits Times' food team recently conducted a blind taste test of 10 cakes from selected stores to evaluate and choose which cake is ultimately the best.

More in Quek's story.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Food Picks Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaR

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JAJH

Website: https://str.sg/JAJV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg