Food Picks Podcast: Hor fun with elusive 'wok hei'

Food Picks Ep 3: Hor fun with elusive 'wok hei'

2:20 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

Host Melissa Sim chats with food editor Tan Hsueh Yun about simple hor fun dishes that have that elusive 'wok hei' or smoky flavour, at Hor Fun Premium at 01-78 Alexandra Village Food Centre. Find out why they are so good.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe, like and rate Food Picks on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs

Playlist: https://str.sg/JiJC

Website: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/food-picks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg