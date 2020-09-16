Food Picks Podcast: Home-based food businesses to keep an eye out for

Food Picks Ep 26: Home-based food businesses to keep an eye out for

10:57 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' food editor Tan Hsueh Yun as she shares her food picks this week.

Home-based food businesses have been on the rise due to the pandemic, but Blue Spoon's Assam Pedas that uses chicken instead of fish or prawns, really stands out. The dish is punchy, with tangy gravy and a portion size large enough for two.

Su Nougat is a gem that is not typically under the radar due to their unique product, nougat. Impressively, their nougats are not stiff and sticky, but soft and not teeth-rottingly sweet. There are several flavours you can choose from, one of which is savoury.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Muhammad Firmann

