Food Picks Podcast: Fragrant bamboo-whisked matcha and hand-made soba under $10

Food Picks Ep 5: Fragrant bamboo-whisked matcha and hand-made soba under $10

3:56 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

Host Melissa Sim chats with food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan about the fragrant bamboo-whisked matcha tea from Volks Coffee & Co., originally named The Matcha Project, located at the basement of The Sail @ Marina Bay.

The store sells a variety of drinks made from green tea leaves, such as genmaicha (green tea with roasted brown rice) latte and hojicha (roasted green tea leaves) latte.

Rebecca also recommends very affordable hand-made soba from Tokyo Soba at Tanjong Pagar.

This episode was recorded in October 2018 and based on Tan's food picks review.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

