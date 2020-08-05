Food Picks Podcast: Fancy orchid or ondeh ondeh-flavoured local beers for National Day?

Food Picks Ep 20: Fancy orchid or ondeh ondeh-flavoured local beers for National Day?

11:39 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts ST's entertainment and nightlife journalist Anjali Raguraman as she shares her drinks picks this week.

With National Day round the corner, local breweries - both established and new - have released beers with uniquely Singaporeans flavours like orchid and ondeh ondeh.

Singapore stalwart Tiger Beer has an orchid-infused black lager, while new player Sunbird Brewing has an ondeh ondeh porter.

Two breweries - Brewlander and Alive - have teamed up for a collaboration of witbier with familiar flavours like coriander seeds, black pepper and kaffir lime.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Ernest Luis

