Food Picks podcast: Fancy a lazy breakfast or King's black sesame potong ice cream?

In our new spin-off podcast series Food Picks, we chat about The Lazy Breakfast at Andaz Singapore which features a DIY mojito bar.
Our new Food Picks podcast also looks at why King's black sesame potong ice cream is worth a taste test.
Published
1 hour ago

2:54 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

We chat about The Lazy Breakfast at Andaz Singapore which features a DIY mojito bar.

Also, why King's black sesame potong ice cream is worth a taste test.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis 

Edited by: Penelope Lee

