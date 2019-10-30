Food Picks Podcast: Enjoy a 'family' wagyu burger on Siloso Beach for less than $50?

Food Picks Ep 2: Enjoy a "family" wagyu burger on Siloso Beach for less than $50?
2:06 mins
Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.
Host Melissa Sim chats with Wong Ah Yoke about the Family Sharing Wagyu Beef Burger from Trapizza in Siloso Beach, Sentosa.
Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis
Edited by: Penelope Lee
