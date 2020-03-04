Food Picks Podcast: Crab-broth ramen you can savour in different ways

Food Picks Ep 11: Crab-broth ramen you can savour in different ways

3:07 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

Host Melissa Sim talks with ST's food critic Wong Ah Yoke about the interesting flavour of the Michelin-starred Hototogisu's new branch's crab-broth ramen. Instead of adding crab into the dish directly, the chef makes a crab-and-tomato paste that you can mix into the broth. Listen to find out the different ways you can appreciate this unique dish.

The store is located at the basement of Paragon shopping mall.

These food items continue to be sold. Read Wong's original food review.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow more Food Picks podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs

Playlist: https://str.sg/JiJC

Website: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/food-picks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T