Food Picks: Nikkei Cuisine At Nami

NIKKEI CUISINE AT NAMI

You do not have to fly to Peru to get a taste of Nikkei cuisine - a combination of Peruvian and Japanese fare. You can now sample it at Japanese restaurant and bar Nami.

Nikkei cuisine marries Japanese cooking techniques with Peruvian ingredients after Japanese migrants moved to Peru in the late 1800s.

Osaka Cocina Nikkei, which has nine restaurants in South America, is having a pop-up at Nami.

Its branch in Santiago, Chile, is ranked No. 47 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Highlights from the seven-course dinner tasting menu ($188++ a person) include its signature dish, Inka Nigiri Duo, where you get nigiri sushi-style tuna tataki topped with yellow chilli "tiger's milk" and crispy quinoa; and soya and pisco-braised pork jowl sushi.

A spin on chirashi is Chirashi Black Causa, where king crab tartare, tuna tartare, shrimp, avocado and ikura are placed on a bed of causa - Peruvian mashed potato - mixed with squid ink, instead of the usual Japanese rice.

I also enjoy Tako Anticucho, charcoal-grilled octopus skewers topped with Nikkei chimichurri and limo - a hot, citrus-like chilli pepper popular in Peru.

The Suspiro Peru dessert completes the satisfying meal. I was not certain how the combination of soursop sorbet, lemongrass dulce de leche, matcha meringue, matcha powder and Amazonian chocolate crumbs would work, but I polished it off in quick time.

A selection of Peruvian-inspired cocktails ($24++ each) is also available to pair with the food.

WHERE: Nami Restaurant & Bar, Level 24 Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Jan 27, 6 to 10pm TEL: 6213-4398 INFO: E-mail dining.sls@shangri-la.com

TIM HO WAN'S REVAMP

In line with its new and ninth outlet opening at Great World City, Tim Ho Wan has updated and revamped the menus in the other eight outlets.

Co-founding Hong Kong chef duo Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung were in town recently for the launch and it is good to know they are adamant about raising the standards again.

New dishes include Hong Kong braised beef soup noodle ($8.80) with tender and flavourful beef in a light broth; pork dumplings in a hot and spicy sauce ($6); and spicy fried rice ($7.50). Fried rice is not something I would normally order, but this is cooked with egg, edamame and fragrant lup cheong.

The classics remain. The signature Baked BBQ Pork Buns ($5.80) retain a crisp crust and are filled with diced barbecued pork; and the barbecue pork rice rolls (chee cheong fun, $5.50), which have thinner sheets now, are made with a blend of four flours.

WHERE: Tim Ho Wan outlets including Great World City, Pacific Plaza and Westgate MRT: Various INFO: Go to www.timhowan.com for list of outlets and opening hours

PERANAKAN FEAST AT FOLKLORE

Have a Peranakan feast this Chinese New Year at chef Damian D'Silva's Folklore restaurant.

Order the "Do-It-Yourself" Popiah Set ($60++ for four people, dine-in; $321 nett, minimum order for 20 people, takeaway) for a fun reunion meal with the family.

The popiah filling includes slow-braised pork belly, bamboo shoots and turnip cooked in prawn and pork stock - along with crab meat, prawn, shredded egg and minced and fried garlic.

Instead of the usual yusheng, chef D'Silva offers Peranakan prawn salad ($20++ dine-in, $22 nett takeaway) with poached prawns on lettuce drizzled with a spicy chilli plum sauce and lime juice.

Do not miss the Peranakan mee siam ($16++ dine-in, $18 nett takeaway), with a robust and thick gravy slow-cooked with fermented bean paste, dried shrimp and prawn broth. It is topped with prawns, hard-boiled egg and a drizzle of lime juice.

Save space for the chef's selection kueh platter ($14++ for two, dine-in; $15 nett takeaway) which features traditional kueh such as kueh kosui, kueh salat and ang ku kueh.

WHERE: Folklore, Level 2 Destination Singapore Beach Road, 700 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender WHEN: Feb 4 to 19, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 9.30pm, book five days in advance TEL: 6679-2900 INFO: Go to www.facebook.com/folkloresg or e-mail reserve@folklore.sg

MADAME FAN'S FIRST CHINESE NEW YEAR

Stylish fine-dining Chinese restaurant Madame Fan debuts its Lunar New Year menus.

Set lunch menus are priced from $78++ a person (minimum two to dine), while dinner menus are from $128++ a person. An a la carte menu is also available.

Toss to a year of abundance with the Prosperity Yusheng ($88 or $128, dine-in only), which includes a refreshing mix of crispy rice noodles, purple cabbage, pomelo, mandarin orange and green mango.

The premium seven-course dinner menu ($238++ a person, minimum four to dine) includes bird's nest, crab meat and crab roe in supreme stock; South African abalone and tofu with seasonal vegetables; and charcoal-grilled wagyu with foie gras. End on a sweet note with a chocolate cremeux with mandarin orange dessert.

WHERE: Madame Fan, The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Till Feb 19, noon to 3pm, 6 to 11pm; Feb 4, 6 to 8pm, 8.30 to 10.30pm, pre-payment required TEL: 6818-1921 INFO: Go to madamefan.sg or e-mail dining.reservations@theNCOclub.com