Food Picks: Master Chef Cook-off at Shang Social Mrkt

MASTER CHEF COOK-OFF AT SHANG SOCIAL MRKT

Shang Social MRKT is having a bit of fun with its first Chinese New Year celebrations. The casual Chinese eatery, which opened at Jewel Changi Airport last year, is doing a cook-off with Beng Hiang Restaurant.

Diners who order the Master Chef Cook-Off Chinese New Year Set Menu can choose, as one of the courses, a pencai by Shang Social's chef Gordon Leung or a Buddha Jumps Over The Wall by Beng Hiang's founder and chef Tan Hee Ang.

They can then vote for either dish and enter a lucky draw to win $168 dining vouchers at either restaurant.

The set menu is priced at $238 for four persons and comprises three other dishes - smoked salmon yusheng, fried glutinous rice with cured meat and sausage, and chilled lemongrass and lime jelly.

WHERE: Shang Social MRKT, 01-219 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard MRT: Changi Airport WHEN: Till Feb 9, 9am to 10pm daily PRICE: $238 for four persons TEL: 6346-0260

COCA'S NEW BROTH INSPIRED BY FISH NOODLE SOUP

Coca has launched a new broth inspired by the popular fish noodle soup. The soup is made by stir-frying fish head with blue ginger, dang gui (dried angelica root) and Shaoxing wine before everything is simmered in stock.

The danggui is very mild, so those turned off by the smell of the traditional Chinese medicine herb need not worry.

At the table, pieces of fried fish, yam, fresh beancurd, tomatoes and spring onion are added. There is also a small beaker of milk on the side for those who prefer a white soup.

The Herbal Dang Gui Fish broth is included in the premium buffet. Otherwise, it costs $18 a pot for the regular buffet or a la carte orders.

During the Chinese New Year period until Feb 8, diners can take part in a novel activity to receive "guaranteed" good wishes.

They write an auspicious Chinese character with edible ink on a wonton skin before using it to wrap the restaurant's signature prawn paste and cooking it in the hotpot. Wrap in Mandarin is "bao", which sounds like "guarantee".

WHERE: Coca Singapore, with locations in Suntec City, Ngee Ann City and Leisure Park Kallang MRT: Promenade/Orchard/Stadium OPEN: 11.15am to 10.30pm daily PRICE: Regular buffet from $32 for weekday lunch and $45 for dinner; premium buffet from $52 for weekday lunch and $66 for dinner TEL: 6259-7176 (Suntec City), 6734-7887 (Ngee Ann City), 6241-3833 (Leisure Park Kallang)

ENDLESS SUNDAY BRUNCH SPREAD AT OSCAR'S

Oscar's at Conrad Centennial Singapore has launched what it calls an Endless Sunday Brunch. The dishes on the buffet spread now includes more premium ingredients. There are, for instance, five types of oysters on ice from places such as Australia, Canada, France, Ireland and Scotland.

Also new are dishes such as pan-fried foie gras and Peking duck.

But what makes the brunch really stand out is the grill station, where you find rock lobster with Creole spices and huge jumbo clams sizzling in their juices with a touch of butter. Other stations feature mala stir-fry and noodle items such as laksa.

WHERE: Oscar's, Lobby Level, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Sundays, 12.30 to 3.30pm PRICE: $98, includes iced tea, tea and coffee; $128, includes rose sparkling wine, wines, cocktails and craft beers; $158, includes champagne, premium wines, cocktails and craft beers TEL: 6432-7481/63

LIMITED-EDITION ABALONE PAU AT NAM KEE PAU

The humble steamed bun is given a deluxe upgrade for Chinese New Year. Nam Kee Pau, which is known for its big pork buns, is selling a limited-edition Abalone Pau at all its outlets until Feb 8.

It has the same juicy pork filling as the big bun plus a whole braised abalone. Despite being steamed in the dough, the medium-sized shellfish is not overcooked and remains tender and subtly sweet.

It costs $6.80 each, but you need to order a minimum of eight at least a day in advance before 4pm. Orders can be made at any Nam Kee Pau outlet.

WHERE: Nam Kee Pau with 25 outlets WHEN: Available till Feb 8 with one-day advance order PRICE: $6.80 each with minimum order of eight buns INFO: Go to www.namkeepau.com.sg for outlet addresses