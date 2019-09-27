Food Picks: La Pizzaiola

LA PIZZAIOLA

I waved the white flag at the newly opened La Pizzaiola at Link@896 in Dunearn Road. You know, the building that used to be Sime Darby Centre?

The restaurant was opened by brothers Loris and Giuseppe Massimini, who own two other La Pizzaiola restaurants, in Jalan Riang and Kalidasa Avenue; and Ristorante Pietrasanta in Fusionopolis Way.

Their new baby, I fear, is going to see a lot of me.

I will be the one eating a Quattro Formaggi pizza ($21.90) with gusto. No, I am not sharing.

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and smoked scamorza cheeses go on the pizza and there is the perfect amount of each. I love how they are generous with the gorgonzola because it gives the pizza exquisite funk.

The crust, made with organic flour, is a thing of beauty. Blistered in the oven, crisp and light, it does not flop in the middle.

Because I always order a Quattro Stagioni ($21.90) at every pizza place I go to, I get one here too. It translates to four seasons in English. The artichokes are for spring, the tomatoes for summer, mushrooms for autumn and ham for winter. The one here is well worth ordering-you cannot go wrong with these toppings.

But it is the decadent four cheese one I yearn for.

I hope the next time I go, the Dessert Special ($12.90) is on the menu. It is pizza dough spread with Nutella, thrown in the oven until brown and crisp, drizzled with caramel and topped with ice cream.

This is what carb dreams are made of.

WHERE: La Pizzaiola, 01-10 Link@896, 896 Dunearn Road MRT: King Albert Park TEL: 6484 -8896 OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily INFO: www.lapizzaiola.com.sg

FINE DINING BAKERY

I do not know about you, but the best part of dining in a Joel Robuchon restaurant is the mind-boggling selection of bread.

Baker Akira Maekochi, who used to make them for the late French chef's now-defunct restaurants in Resorts World Sentosa, has been running a bakery in UE Square called Fine Dining Bakery since April.

There is no jaw-dropping bread cart but the wares are good. And there is a terrific egg salad sando ($8.50). It is made with the bakery's signature shokupan - the softest, most fluffy white bread that will not stick to the roof of your mouth. The egg salad is a little too cold so let it sit a while, swaddled in its paper wrap, so you can fully appreciate the magic mingling of egg and butter.

When I drop in mid-morning, the place is filled with Japanese housewives. I feel like an interloper at first and then suddenly appreciate how I am instantly transported to Tokyo.

During my mental vacation, I also order the Selected Breads Set ($16.80), which comes with eight lightly toasted slices of different breads, parma ham or smoked salmon, unsalted butter, honey, cheese and mashed avocado; and a small soup and salad.

The most fun can be had pairing the bread with the different accompaniments. I love the walnut bread with butter and honey, the focaccia with the avocado, and the baguette with butter, which I wish were salted. The cheeses are perfect with the mini croissant and the shokupan.

There are two kinds of baguette ($3.50) - blanc and rouge. The blanc is meant to go with white wine, the rouge with red. It is an unnecessary affectation, I think. The rouge is a little more robust, with a slightly more pronounced sour tang, but the difference is marginal.

What I do love, however, is the full-sized croissant ($3.80), so perfectly laminated I lose myself in the perfect folds. If Magic Of The Moon ($2.50) is available, buy it. The name comes from the Hokkaido flour used to make the dough. The result is bread that is delightfully chewy, but also pillowy.

WHERE: Fine Dining Bakery, 01-59 UE Square, 207 River Valley Road MRT: Fort Canning OPEN: 8.30am to 5pm (Wednesdays to Mondays), closed on Tuesdays INFO: www.facebook.com/finediningbakery

LIK MING TOA PAYOH LAKSA

Laksa, char kway teow and black carrot cake are hawker dishes I look forward to eating, mostly because I do not eat them often. Once, maybe twice, a year.

Some years, I do not indulge because I cannot find good enough versions. By good enough, I really mean sinful enough.

So when it comes to laksa, it will have to have a layer of orange oil floating on top, taste rich with coconut cream and the bowl must be filled with big fat cockles. If I want to sin, I will sin big, thank you.

My old go-to place for laksa has been disappointing the last few years. The gravy has become so thin as to have no flavour at all. So when friends tell me about Lik Ming Toa Payoh Laksa, I know I have to go. Will this be the laksa of my dreams?

Orange oil - check. Cockles - check. Rich coconut cream - could be richer.

But the bowl ($3 or $4) tastes like it is made with care. The gravy, although thinner than I would like, is full of flavour from dried shrimps and chilli. The friendly woman who brings the bowl also has a container of chilli with her.

"Would you like some?"

Say yes. The chilli is not pasty. It looks like fine gravel and is used to make the gravy. Although not crazy hot, it deepens the flavour of laksa admirably.

There is a riot of toppings to round off the bowl - tofu puffs; chunks, not slices, of fish cake; prawns; and those cockles, mostly plump and just cooked.

"Come again when you are free," the woman says when I tell her how much I enjoyed the laksa.

I think I might make my two laksa quota this year.

WHERE: Lik Ming Toa Payoh Laksa, Block 93, Toa Payoh Lorong 4, 01-48 MRT: Braddell OPEN: 6am to 1.30pm (Fridays to Tuesdays), closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays INFO: www.facebook.com/ Lik-Ming-Laksa-515837458870849

FRIED HOKKIEN PRAWN MEE AT GOLDEN MILE FOOD CENTRE

Like with laksa, I have become disenchanted with my former go-to place for fried Hokkien mee. The noodles have become too soupy, the dish lacks wok hei, and the opeh leaf on which it is served does not make up for the complete lack of oomph.

I complain loud and long to friends, and one of them suggests I go have the one at Golden Mile Food Centre. This is a dry-style Hokkien mee. I approach warily.

The stall is just called Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee. There are no opeh leaf flourishes. The noodles are smooshed onto a plate, with sambal and sliced chillies strewn here and there. There is a fat calamansi lime. All plates cost $4.

I take a bite.

Ah. Here is the wok hei. The noodles are full of flavour from the stock they have sucked up. Yes, juice should be in the noodles, not on the plate. Because the stall has run out of squid, I get more prawns and boiled pork belly.

Before I know it, the plate is clean. Imagine that.

WHERE: Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, 01-34 Golden Mile Food Centre, 505 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway OPEN: 10am to 5pm (Thursdays to Tuesdays), closed on Wednesdays

This week's picks are all food I do not eat often - pizza, bread, laksa, fried Hokkien mee.

I am not a masochist, denying myself carbs, which I think is one of the greatest pleasures of life. It is just that there are other things I want to eat lots of - fish, especially the raw kind, offal, and as much good beef as I can consume without passing out.

But sometimes, a carb thing is so compelling, I surrender, like the offerings at these places.