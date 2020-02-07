Food Picks: Humble handmade snacks

HUMBLE HANDMADE SNACKS

Are you tired of wasting your calories on factory-made fan choy, lor mai gai and buns?

At Traditional (Home-made) Pau & Tim Sum, a coffee-shop stall in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, you will get only housemade snacks.

Three items to try are fan choy (steamed savoury rice with char siew, $1.80), lo mai gai (steamed glutinous rice with chicken, $1.80) and the stall's signature item, meat pau ($1.50).

The fan choy is made using long-grained Thai jasmine rice, while the lo mai gai is made using Thai glutinous rice.

The stall uses the traditional method of steaming the rice instead of using an electric rice cooker.

Assistant head chef Lai Muie Hin, 50, says the old-school method ensures the rice is evenly steamed to the desired texture - moist and tender with a slightly chewy mouthfeel.

Flavour permeates the rice in the fan choy, which comes with a well-balanced, savoury sweet gravy. Each serving also has half a hard-boiled egg.

For the lo mai gai, boneless chicken thigh meat is steeped overnight in a concoction of premium Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, dark soya sauce and ground white pepper. You catch a whiff of Shaoxing wine before you even bite into that flavoursome combination of chicken meat and sticky rice.

While I am not impressed by the stall's assortment of handmade buns, its signature meat pau, called da bao in Mandarin, is worth eating.

The stall uses lean muscle meat from hind pork trotters. Lard is added to the meat, which is marinated in generous amounts of Shaoxing wine, among other ingredients.

The filling of each bun includes half a hard-boiled egg.

WHERE: Traditional (Home-made) Pau & Tim Sum, 01-1653, Block 446 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 MRT: Ang Mo Kio OPEN: 7.15am to 4pm daily TEL: 9728-2665/9388-8645

MODERN MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE FOR BRUNCH

For a different brunch experience, head to Fat Prince in Peck Seah Street, which puts creative modern takes on Middle Eastern cuisine. Brunch is available only on Saturdays.

The Royal Brunch($49++ a person) includes one choice of a dip, a welcome "koktail" (Fat Prince's interpretation of cocktails), a choice of a main, a mezze or salad, and a dessert of the day.

There are seven main courses to choose from the brunch menu.

One main to go for is the Shashuka Leek & Kale, which comes with baked eggs, leek and kale ragout and toasted pita on the side. The kale is roasted and cooked with diced garlic, shallots, leek and red chilli.

The Menemen is a Turkish dish of eggs and tomatoes. You can pick either lamb meat or sheep's milk halloumi (semi-hard cheese), which is cooked in a stew of tomato spiced with cumin, paprika, fennel and coriander. Spices are roasted in-house.

For those who cannot make up their minds, the Fatteh Breakfast is a good choice for a main as it is a lovely assortment of poached eggs, halloumi, falafel, yogurt, baby spinach and toasted pita.

The brunch mains are also available a la carte.

Chill out further with a mid-day cocktail - try the refreshing gimlet 100 ($20++) made using Roku gin and Japanese cucumber cordial.

WHERE: Fat Prince, 48 Peck Seah Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar OPEN: Brunch is available from 11.30am to 3pm on Saturdays only. (Usual opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to midnight, Mondays to Saturdays; closed on Sundays) TEL: 6221-7794 INFO: E-mail info@fatprincesg.com or go to www.fatprincesg.com

INVESTMENT-THEMED CAFE

Take a break in the middle of a workday at One Good Trade in Jalan Besar.

The cafe is at a spot formerly occupied by Liberty Coffee Bar.

Owner Andrew Tan, 60, who is a full-time trader and investor, originally opened the cafe to cater to people in the same profession who want a cosy place to hang out.

The cafe is named after Mr Tan's favourite book on proprietary trading, One Good Trade, by Mike Bellafiore.

The chicken cutlet ($12+) offers value for money. The slab of boneless chicken thigh is coated in crispy batter and doused in mustard mayonnaise.

I suggest asking for the mayonnaise to be served on the side as it can be rather cloying as a topping.

The thick-cut fries with skin are addictively crispy with moist interiors, but it is a pity they are served under the chicken cutlet, which causes them to turn soggy faster. The side salad of mixed greens is fresh.

The cream of wild mushroom soup ($7+), though not from wild mushrooms, is made from scratch.

Swiss button mushrooms and fresh shiitake mushrooms are blended and cooked in a broth made from chicken bones and vegetable trimmings.

Head chef Simon Kwang, 45, also makes his own herb mix of dried flat-leaf parsley and English parsley. This is added to the soup for extra flavour.

While the soup is a little bland and thin, the cafe scores points for not relying on ready-made ones from suppliers.

WHERE: One Good Trade, 387 Jalan Besar MRT: Farrer Park OPEN: 9am to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays); closed on Sundays TEL: 6972-0072