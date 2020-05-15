Food Picks: Goodies from Greenies

GOODIES FROM GREENIES

Instead of just catering directly to businesses, many food suppliers are now finding a new stream of income from selling their produce online to customers.

This is great for consumers, who can get fresh produce from the comfort of home.

One such supplier is Glife, which launched its e-commerce platform Greenies last month when the circuit breaker was announced.

It stands out from the pack because of its Rainbox Box ($35) of assorted vegetables (250g a packet), which include celery, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet corn, pumpkin and beetroot.

The items come washed, pre-cut and vacuum-packed. These are the more hardy vegetables, which are good for stews and curries and can keep longer in the fridge.

There are also a mushroom box ($15) and a range of fruit boxes (from $20). The Premium Box ($40) includes avocados, seedless red grapes, golden kiwi fruit, blueberries, as well as yellow and red dragonfruit.

You can also add on items separately, such as rice, eggs and frozen vegetarian items. Or get the All-U-Need Super Combo Box ($68), which comes with vacuum-packed vegetables, rice and eggs.

Spend more than $39 for free delivery or pay $5.99. The items come neatly packed in styrofoam cooler boxes which you can reuse.

TEL: 6281-3133 INFO: Order online at www.greenies.com.sg or e-mail hello@greenies.com.sg

GRANDMA’S NASI LEMAK

Local restaurant chain Grandma’s, which quietly shut down a year ago, is back in business – for delivery only.

The brand is under the Akashi Group and now operates out of the group’s Gyoza Ya outlet at Ion Orchard.

Grandma’s is best known for its signature nasi lemak ($13.80) with either curry chicken or fried chicken.

Each set comes with fragrant coconut rice, a thick slice of omelette, achar, peanuts and crispy ikan bilis.

I like that the curry chicken comes with a creamy and very coconutty gravy, though it might be too strong for some. The fried chicken has crispy skin with a juicy interior.

Other dishes include tauhu telor ($7.80), sambal sotong ($12.80) and braised Nonya chap chye ($7.80).

Should response be good during this period, Grandma’s may reopen post-Covid-19. I look forward to that.

WHEN: Noon to 8pm daily INFO: Order online at grandmas.oddle.me. Minimum order of $50 with a $4.99 delivery charge

CHINESE FARE AT GRAND SHANGHAI

Looking for food that travels well during delivery? Add Grand Shanghai restaurant to your list.

Appetisers include the signature spicy chicken or kou shui ji ($16), which sits in deliciously spicy chilli oil and crushed peanuts; baby cucumber with garlic and aged vinegar ($12); and superior chicken soup with fish maw ($38).

Main course highlights include the crispy smoked duck ($32 for half); stir-fried river shrimp with green peas ($32); and braised beancurd with fresh crabmeat and crab roe ($28).

Complement the meal with fragrant and crispy spring onion pancake ($6.80 for two), braised ee fu noodles ($24) and Shanghainese fried rice with Yunnan ham ($24).

For the full menu, it is best to order by calling the restaurant. A smaller menu is available online (bit.ly/2KfguBL).

The website also features other restaurants at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and its sister properties – all offering 20 per cent off food orders.

Each order comes with a complimentary old-school game such as snakes and ladders, five stones and pick-up sticks – great for a post-meal game night.

WHERE: Grand Shanghai, King’s Centre, Level 1, 390 Havelock Road MRT: Tiong Bahru TEL: 6836-6866 OPEN: 11am to 8.30pm daily INFO: Go to www.grandshanghai.com.sg/promotions/Special-Promotion for full menu. Free delivery with a minimum order of $300. Delivery charges: $15 (700m to 5km from restaurant) or $30 (islandwide). Order two hours in advance

BUBBLE TEA FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Do some good with your next bubble tea fix.

Taiwanese boba brand Milksha, which delivers islandwide, will donate 50 cents to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund with every purchase of a drink or an ice cream.

In addition, Mr Liao Chih Chien, director of Sinpoint Holdings which holds the master franchise for Milksha Singapore, will fork out from his own pocket four times the amount of the donations.

Milksha’s range of fresh milk, fresh milk tea latte and premium tea offerings is available to order online.

My picks are brown sugar milk (from $5.40), fresh milk with honey pearls ($5.60), oolong latte (from $4.40) and refreshing orange green tea (from $4.80). You can also get the ice cream bundle ($26.40 for six 120ml tubs) comprising two tubs each of Taro Milk, Earl Grey Latte and Black Sesame flavours.

A minimum order of $40 is required, with a $10 delivery charge.

WHEN: Till May 24, 1 to 8.30pm daily INFO: Order at milksha.oddle.me