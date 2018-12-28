Eunice Quek Food Correspondent recommends

Food Picks: Chinese New Year at Jade

Triple Bliss braised and roasted pork belly (above) with steamed mantou and crispy suckling piglet skin, topped with caviar - a luxurious version of kong bak pau.
Winter Ocean Treasures ($21++)
Ayumu roll (above, available for dinner) is filled with chutoro (medium fatty tuna), bafun uni, buri (yellowtail) and shiso leaf.
Fans of matcha can pick from traditional whisked matcha (hot or iced, from $5.30), matcha tea latte (hot or iced, from $5), or matcha ice blended ($5.50 or $6).
Published
29 min ago
euniceq@sph.com.sg

With Chinese New Year in less than six weeks, it is time to start planning for family reunion meals. It is best to book early if you are going for a feast at Cantonese restaurant Jade at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Jade's executive chef Leong Chee Yeng has meticulously crafted six festive menus (from $118 a person for set menus with a minimum of six people, or $88 a person for an individual set menu or vegetarian set menu; dishes can also be ordered a la carte).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2018, with the headline 'Food Picks'.
