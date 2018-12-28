Food Picks: Chinese New Year at Jade

With Chinese New Year in less than six weeks, it is time to start planning for family reunion meals. It is best to book early if you are going for a feast at Cantonese restaurant Jade at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Jade's executive chef Leong Chee Yeng has meticulously crafted six festive menus (from $118 a person for set menus with a minimum of six people, or $88 a person for an individual set menu or vegetarian set menu; dishes can also be ordered a la carte).