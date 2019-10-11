Food Picks: Chef Kang's prawn noodle house

CHEF KANG'S PRAWN NOODLE HOUSE

Chef Ang Song Kang, best known for his one-Michelin-starred restaurant Chef Kang's, has expanded his hawker food outlets with an air-conditioned prawn noodle eatery in Toa Payoh Lorong 4. It is run by two of his proteges. He opened a wonton mee stall, also in Toa Payoh, last year.

Chef Kang's Prawn Noodle House offers only two dishes - King Prawn Noodle Soup With Prawn Paste Spare Ribs and Hot Stone Prawn Paste Spare Ribs Rice. Both are priced at $10 a bowl.

The noodles come with one meaty king prawn sliced in two, fried pork chop, kangkong and loads of crisp lard bits. You get a choice of beehoon, yellow mee or a combination of the two.

The pork chop, marinated with prawn paste, is an unusual touch that adds value to the dish. I felt the broth was a tad light, but the chef said he would fix that.

The rice comes in a hot stone bowl and is topped with a similar pork chop. A scoop of lard is spooned over the rice, and crisp lard bits and a raw egg are added.

Before you dig in, stir everything up. The best part for me is the crust that forms on the side of the bowl - it is crisp and fragrant.

WHERE: Chef Kang's Prawn Noodle House, 01-328, Block 85 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 MRT: Toa Payoh/Braddell OPEN: 10am to 6pm or when the food runs out (it is best to go by 4pm); closed on Mondays PRICE: $10 a serving

TANGERINE OFFERS THAI-INSPIRED DISHES

Tangerine, one of my favourite restaurants in Resorts World Sentosa, is hidden in a spa. And that adds to its charm. Located in the lushly landscaped Espa, the glass-enclosed restaurant has a calming view of a pond surrounded by greenery.

It does not serve health food, but the menu created by Thai celebrity chef Ian Kittichai focuses on natural, wholesome ingredients.

The dishes are inspired by Thai cooking and feature many of the herbs and spices growing in a garden outside the restaurant.

The chef refreshed the menu two months ago and a starter that stands out is Diver Scallop ($26). The shellfish is lightly seared and topped with herbs and a cashew nut milk and jalapeno chilli dressing.

Among the main courses I like is "Hung Lay" Iberico Pork ($32), which is pork cheek simmered in a thick Chiang Mai-style curry flavoured with tamarind and ginger. It goes well with rice.

My vote also goes to Thai Tea-ramisu ($16), which mixes mascarpone cheese with Thai milk tea sauce. The sweet and strong iced Thai milk tea is addictive and working it into a dessert is a brilliant idea.

WHERE: Tangerine, Espa, Level 1 Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront OPEN: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm (Wednesdays to Sundays) TEL: 6577-6336 INFO: www.rwsentosa.com/tangerine

FRENCH COOKING AND MALAYSIAN PRODUCE AT LA BRASSERIE

I do not know much about the fine-dining scene in Malaysia as I usually indulge in hawker and local fare when I visit.

But curiosity took me to La Brasserie for its current promotion with Malaysian chef Su Kim Hock, who opened his fine-dining restaurant Au Jardin in Penang last year.

The chef pairs Malaysian produce with French techniques and his dishes reflect the bolder flavours of Malaysian cooking.

An example is Botan Ebi ($29), which comprises a Josper-grilled prawn served on risotto flavoured with fermented prawn head. This is topped with slices of deep-fried lotus root and ulam rajah, a pink flower with a pleasant herbal flavour.

Spotted Grouper ($53) comes with Thai influences, with a broth that tastes like tom kha added to the pan-seared fish at the table.

And for dessert, La Foret Noire ($22) is supposed to be a deconstructed version of Black Forest cake without the cake. It has chocolate mousse made with Seniman Batang Kali cocoa from Pahang served with a scoop of cherry brandy ice cream.

Sets are also available at $50 and $60 for lunch, and $98 and $118 for dinner.

WHERE: La Brasserie, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Noon to 2.30pm (till tomorrow), 6.30 to 10.30pm (till Sunday) TEL: 6877-8911/8912

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE'S NEW SUNDAY BRUNCH

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore launched its Sunday brunch last month and the buffet spread was a feast.

The food is laid out in different rooms inside 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, the hotel's main restaurant. The raw oysters, for example, are in the bar while the hot food is displayed on the counter in front of the open kitchen.

From the grill is a whole suckling pig as well as barramundi, fjord trout, spring chicken and lamb leg. And there is an impressive selection of wagyu beef, with cuts such as oyster blade, hanger steak, striploin and tomahawk.

You can also help yourself to sashimi, freshly sliced jamon Iberico, cheese and desserts in the private rooms.

WHERE: 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sundays, noon to 3pm PRICE: $148 with free-flow soft drinks, juices and mocktails; $168 with free-flow champagne, red and white wines, and beer TEL: 6715-6871 INFO: www.15stamford.com