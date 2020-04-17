Food Picks

NUDE AT HOME

In these times, food and beverage businesses have had to adapt their menus to be delivery-friendly. Many elements - from packing a meal properly to ensuring the food travels well - have to be taken into consideration.

Nude Seafood restaurant is one of those that are handling the switch to delivery well.

Dishes come neat, perfectly plated and in generous portions. Soups are separated, packed into cups that are held in a cup holder. Oh, and your delivery comes with a lovely personal touch in the form of a "Nude Love Letter".

The comprehensive islandwide delivery menu highlights the fresh seafood the brand has become known for.

Dishes include the new grilled miso halibut with udon ($19.80), topped with dashi broth, leeks and nori; and barramundi and barley risotto ($23.80), with pancetta, green peas and tempura French beans.

The "Bouillabaisse" Seafood Stew ($25.60) comes with tiger prawn, seasonal fish, clams, cuttlefish, watercress and Desiree potatoes. Mop up the seafood goodness with a side of toasted sourdough.

Add on a side of Kale & "Ma Haw" Salad ($13.80), with pomelo, peanuts and mint. The slightly spicy Thai dressing is made with minced pork and jazzes up what could have been an ordinary bowl of greens.

A minimum order of two mains is required for delivery.

The restaurant is offering 20 per cent off orders till May 4, with free delivery for orders above $80 (after discount). I suggest ordering in advance as the owners do the deliveries themselves.

WHEN: 11am to 8.30pm daily TEL: 8726-1576 INFO: Go to www.nudeseafood.com/delivery or e-mail hello@nudeseafood.com

PANDAN CAKE BY OLD SENG CHOONG

Home-grown brand Old Seng Choong, known for its local-inspired cookies, launched its own pandan chiffon cake last month - in a collaboration with local chiffon cake specialist Susanne Ng.

At $24.80, the cake is not particularly cheap, but it is one of the best I've had.

The premium ingredients used include low-gluten finely milled Japanese four, extra-fine Japanese sugar, gula melaka, coconut milk, virgin coconut oil and a housemade pure pandan extract from fresh pandan leaves.

The cake is moist and light and remains soft even after a few days. It is extremely fragrant, especially with the almost smoky gula melaka.

Deal alert: Order two cakes and you get two tins of cookies for free.

I'm not surprised that co-founder Daniel Tay has dished out this pretty perfect pandan cake. In 2017, he was one of the guest judges for The Sunday Times' blind taste test of pandan chiffon cakes, where home-grown chain Bengawan Solo came up tops.

I wonder how Old Seng Choong would fare against the old-time bakery today.

TEL: 6282-0220 INFO: www.oldsengchoong.com

CREAMIER'S GOLDEN WAFFLES

Miss tucking into waffles in a cafe on a lazy afternoon?

Ice cream parlour Creamier lets you recreate the experience at home with its newly launched frozen golden waffles.

The waffles are freshly baked in small batches, then blast-frozen and vacuum-sealed. A pack of four is priced at $12 and available for takeaway or delivery.

Heating instructions are included - you can use the toaster, oven, frying pan, air-fryer or microwave oven. The first four options should yield waffles with a crisp exterior.

I'm lazy, so I microwave my waffles, which turn out soft and chewy. It is completely fine with me because the waffles are so tasty.

Add Creamier's ice cream or sorbet to your order, drizzle maple syrup on the waffles or add a pat of butter. Get creative as well, such as topping the waffles with air-fried chicken.

For a family of four, it is best to buy more than a pack. If not, good luck trying to limit each person to just one waffle.

WHERE: Creamier outlets at 01-02, Block 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1; Gillman Barracks, 5A Lock Road; or 01-18, 78 Yong Siak Street MRT: Toa Payoh/Labrador Park/ Tiong Bahru OPEN: Toa Payoh: noon to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays; Gillman Barracks, 3 to 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), noon to 8pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; Yong Siak Street, noon to 9pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays INFO: Order at shop.creamier.com.sg/collections