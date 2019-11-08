Food Picks

CULINARY HOMAGE

The current promotion at Peach Blossoms is inspired by its executive Chinese chef's desire to pay homage to his parents and mentors who had helped him on his culinary journey.

Comprising six dishes, each is a throwback to chef Edward Chong's past, but he updates it and plates it beautifully.

The first course is an assortment of small bites themed around the sea, a throwback to his Seremban childhood days when his parents often took him to Port Dickson beach. There is a cute crab-shaped baked pastry filled with chilli crab, an Australian scallop flan with Kaluga caviar and a deep-fried rainbow puff with shredded turnip.

Another dish is a double-boiled soup of dried seafood such as abalone, conpoy and fish maw. This is inspired by the Buddha Jumps Over The Wall soup by chef Yong Bing Ngen, who mentored him early in his career at Jade Restaurant.

Even the menu, which has a cut-out pop-up of a nest, is specially designed by chef Chong. Called Seas Of Gratitude, only a limited number of these sets are available each day and pre-orders are required.

WHERE: Peach Blossoms, Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Till Nov 30 PRICE: $108 a person TEL: 6845-1118

SPECIAL DEALS

There was a time when the western part of Singapore was seen to lack good food. Not any more.

The malls in Jurong are now jam-packed with good eateries.

One of the newest is Yun Nans, the Yunnan restaurant chain from China which made its debut here at Jewel Changi Airport in April.

It opened its second outlet at Westgate in Jurong on Nov 2, with a bigger space that includes a private room for 10 people.

The massive menu offers the same signature items plus a few dishes that are exclusive to the new venue.

These include Crispy Hor Fun With Truffle Prawn Broth ($15.90), which mixes stir-and deep-fried flat rice noodles for an interesting contrast in textures. A thick gravy poured over the noodles at the table is infused with the distinct aroma of Yunnan black truffle. But it is the flavour of prawns that gives the dish its delicious richness.

Steamed Red Grouper With Green Peppercorns ($48.80) is another excellent dish. The fresh peppercorns are aromatic, but less numbing or fiery than dried ones.

From now until Nov 15, every table that orders at least one hot dish will get to choose one more for free. The free dish will be the cheapest one in the order.

WHERE: Yun Nans, 03-07 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive MRT: Jurong East OPEN: 11.30am to 10pm (Mondays to Fridays), 11am to 10pm (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) TEL: 6970-9891

COLLAGEN HOT POT

Da Miao Hot Pot is known for its spicy broth, but those who cannot take the heat may find more to like in its Beauty Collagen Soup ($42 for whole pot, $32 for yuan yang or duo soup pot).

The creamy broth is brewed with ingredients such as fish maw, pork bone, pig skin and chicken feet, which are rich in collagen. Pumpkin is added for sweetness and its golden colour.

It is good for ingredients such as Australia prime beef ($32) and bamboo fungus shrimp wrap ($18).

For the spicy pot, order signature items such as marinated black pork ($12), which is rubbed with Sichuan peppercorn and chillies.

WHERE: Da Miao, 01-11, Block C, Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay OPEN: 11.30am to 10.30pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11.30 to 3am (Fridays and Saturdays) TEL: 6250-9969

MISH-MASH MAGIC

Artichoke is nine years old and still serves pretty amazing food.

Singaporean chef-owner Bjorn Shen makes up his own recipes that mash Middle Eastern dishes with whatever he thinks up, and the surprising thing is that most of them work.

The menu is updated regularly, but one of my favourite dishes - Green Harissa Prawns ($38), served with split cream and charred onions - has been there since day one. I love how the olive oil used to cook the prawns gets infused by the shellfish and becomes so aromatic.

Some new dishes worth checking out include Crispy Lamb Floss ($28), available only for brunch. The meat is cooked twice, then shredded and fried till crispy. It is served on hummus with grapes, housemade picked radish and beetroot juice and topped with a sunny-side-up plus a slice of Turkish bread toast on the side.

WHERE: Artichoke, 161 Middle Road MRT: Bugis OPEN: 6 to 9.45pm (Tuesdays to Sundays, with drinks from 4 to 6pm), 11.30am to 2.45pm (weekends). Closed on Mondays TEL: 6336-6949