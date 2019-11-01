Food Picks

BRACI'S AUTUMN MENU

We may not have the four seasons, but you can get a taste of autumn at the one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Braci. Think seasonal game such as venison and pigeon, along with fruits and nuts.

Degustation menus are priced at $150 or $200 for a decadent five-course meal.

I usually prefer my meats, but my favourite dish in the meal is the charcoal-grilled Sole Fish (above, $48 on the a la carte menu) with yuzu potato puree and zucchini. The firm, meaty fish has a lovely char and goes perfectly with the citrusy notes of the yuzu. I almost cannot bear to slice through the intricate lattice of yellow and green zucchini - I am told this takes 15 minutes to make - that lines the bottom of the dish.

Another highlight is Venison Ravioli ($45), packed with rich Castelmagno cheese. The cheese is made with cow and sheep milk, then aged for three months.

Meat lovers can go for the lightly smoked Mieral pigeon ($108 for two) from France, which is aged for 10 days. The breast is grilled to medium rare, while the grilled leg gets some heat from a sprinkling of Sichuan peppers. The bird is served with walnut cream, persimmon salad and a delicious pigeon and marsala wine jus.

WHERE: Braci, Level 5/6, 52 Boat Quay MRT: Raffles Place/Clarke Quay OPEN: Noon to 2pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 6 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays TEL: 6866-1933 INFO: braci.sg



PHOTO: YAN



REFRESHED CANTONESE FARE AT YAN

One of my favourite places for Cantonese fare is Yan at National Gallery Singapore. And with new head chef Ng Sen Tio helming the kitchen now, the food maintains the high standards I have come to expect.

To start, order the Fried Minced Duck Meat and Cuttlefish Paste in Egg Pancake (above, $14 a serving), which I am told is a "forgotten dish" that chef Ng learnt to make in the 1970s. It is made with minced roast duck meat, cuttlefish and diced water chestnuts, then coated in panko crumbs and deep-fried.

I marvel at the amount of work that goes into preparing each of the crisp parcels and understand why it is hardly seen on menus anymore.

Another highlight is the Golden Pumpkin Broth with Seafood and Chicken Paste Beancurd ($18 a person), which is pork and chicken consomme blended with steamed pumpkin puree. The beancurd is a luxe version filled with scallops, prawns and chicken paste.

Other more seafood-centric dishes include the Claypot Wok-Fried Prawns with Fish Maw and Vermicelli and Homemade XO Sauce (from $38). The prawns and fish maw are simmered in XO sauce and chicken stock, followed by the vermicelli to ensure the ingredients are not overcooked.

I cannot say no to the hearty lobster porridge with clams and puffed rice ($18 for 100g) - the sweet juices of the shellfish, along with prawn shells, are used to cook the porridge. I can eat bowls of this.

WHERE: 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm daily TEL: 6384-5585 INFO: yan.com.sg



PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK



PREMIUM JAPANESE HOTPOT AT MAKINO

I am not one to resist a steamboat session and am always on the lookout for the next new hotpot to try.

Prior to its opening at the new Paya Lebar Quarter mall, I had my eye on Japanese shabu shabu restaurant Makino by the Akashi Group.

To be on the same floor as the highly popular Haidilao hotpot chain, one has to do something different. Makino does just that, with a wide variety of high-quality - albeit slightly pricey - ingredients from Japan.

Just the mushrooms alone are impressive - from the fresh yamabushitake (lion's mane mushroom, $12.80) to the unique hiratake ($10.80), a ruby-pink oyster mushroom. They are served straight from the packet - a nice touch to give diners quality assurance.

Prices start at $12.80 for Australian beef sirloin and $20 for freshly sliced golden pomfret. Other seafood highlights include Japanese snow crab legs ($16.50), Hokkaido scallops ($15) and ebi shinjo ($10), which is house-made minced prawn paste.

What perfects this meal is Makino's mentaiko soup ($11.80). A generous portion of mentaiko is mixed into the broth, which is light yet very tasty. You get a mix of salty, sweet and slightly spicy flavours, which complements the ingredients used in the steamboat.

No time at lunch to linger over steamboat? Go for the donburi sets or the "avalanche sushi", where spicy tuna ($12.80) and ebi tempura ($12.80) are piled onto sushi rice.

WHERE: 03-28/29 Paya Lebar Quarter, 2 Paya Lebar Road MRT: Paya Lebar OPEN: 11.30am to 10pm daily TEL: 6972-2770