Chef returns to put modern spin on Indian classics

RANG MAHAL'S NEW MENU

I have always enjoyed the food by chef Milind Sovani from when he was at Indian restaurant The Song Of India in Scotts Road.

And after five years away in India, it is great to see him back again, now at Rang Mahal in Pan Pacific hotel. His new menu puts a modern spin on Indian classics and I like that many dishes are perfect for sharing too.

Start your meal with the Roomali Masala Papad ($15), a giant papadum topped with lentil crisps, onion, tomato, chilli and a blend of spices. The papadum is light and crisp and a good snack to share.

Another appetiser that the chef has elevated is the Bombay Pani Poori ($25), in which you fill crispy semolina puffs with spiced water and masala moong sprouts (sprouted mung beans) - certainly an explosion of flavours and textures in one bite.

My favourite dish is the tandoori fondue (above, $58), featuring tandoor-grilled chicken with different marinades, such as holy basil, kasuri fenugreek and cashew cheese. The chicken is flavourful on its own, but is best dunked in the rich cheese sauce.

I also enjoy the Dhuwandaar Lamb Chops ($42), which is marinated in a blend of spices, caramelised pineapple, ginger and garlic.

After cooking in a tandoor, the lamb chops are smoked with garam masala and served with applewood smoke. The chops are tender and juicy inside, with a nice charred exterior and smoky aroma.

Welcome back, chef Milind.

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Noon - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm daily TEL: 6333-1788 INFO: www.rangmahal.com.sg

DUOTOU CLAM SEASON AT PUTIEN

It is clam season at the Putien restaurant chain and I've been awaiting its return.

The special clams are from the Duotou village in Putian city in Fujian, China, and they are grown in a rare black mud that is high in nutrients. This results in a plump and meaty clam, which grows up to 6cm in length.

Eight dishes are available - each with a different preparation for the clam - and the new addition this year is the chilled Duotou clam in fermented wine ($22.80, order in advance).

My favourite, however, is the best-selling baked Duotou clam on hot plate. The clams are served on a bed of sea salt, but are not too salty. And without any sauces, the sweetness of each clam comes through.

Other highlights are the steamed Duotou clam with minced garlic (above), and stir-fried Duotou clam with ginger and spring onion. Both are priced at $19.80 (small) or $29.80 (medium). For better value and variety, order any two dishes (small portion only) for $38.80.

Any of the clam dishes, Putien's housemade chilli and the signature lor mee or mee sua make for a satisfying meal.

WHERE: All Putien outlets, including Kitchener Road, VivoCity and Tampines Mall WHEN: Until Aug 10 INFO: Go to www.putien.com for the full list of outlets and opening hours

BRAISED DUCK AT LONDON FAT DUCK

In recent years, there has been quite an obsession with duck here.

I usually frequent the London Fat Duck chain of restaurants for its roast duck.

Now, at its latest outlet at Raffles City, I have another option. Exclusive to this branch is braised duck (above, $32 for half, $58.80 for whole), which uses the same Irish duck it uses for roasting.

The tender duck is braised with four types of soya sauce and I'm glad that it doesn't have a strong herbal flavour like other local versions. It comes with a lightly spicy housemade chilli.

Some new items (available at all London Fat Duck outlets) have also been introduced and the new steamed cheong fun with preserved vegetables ($5.50) is a genius local twist on the traditional chee cheong fun. Plus, the chye poh is not overcooked and has a nice bite to it.

WHERE: B1-76 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: 11.30am - 10pm daily TEL: 6333-5580 INFO: www.londonfatduck.com.sg

OODLES OF UDON

While ramen restaurants may dominate the Japanese food scene in Singapore, I have a soft spot for udon.

Marugame Udon & Tempura at Ion Orchard is now my go-to eatery for its Sanuki-style noodles, which have square shapes and flat edges and are made in-house.

The self-service restaurant is fuss-free: Pick up a tray and cutlery, order your udon, pick your additional tempura items, make payment and take your condiments.

There is a good selection of udon options, but I like the most traditional one - original udon with bonito soya sauce (above, $6.50 or $7.90).

The hot udon comes in a wooden bucket of salted water and is meant for dipping in the soya sauce. It is simple and comforting and the udon maintains a nice chewy texture right to the last strand.

Other udon highlights include clam udon in bonito broth ($11.90 or $12.90), pork udon in spicy miso soup ($11.90 or $13.70) and udon with seasoned cod roe and half-boiled egg ($11.90 or $12.90).

I pick a few tempura items to go along with my original udon - lotus root ($1.50), mixed vegetables ($2.50) and chikuwa (Japanese fishcake, $1.90). Other options include shrimp tempura ($2.90), chicken karaage ($2.50) and pork cutlet ($5.90).

All udon options come with a choice of regular or large portion - the regular should be sufficient as the thick noodles can be quite filling.

WHERE: B4-67/68 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: 11am - 10pm daily TEL: 6732-0687 INFO: tinyurl.com/yce9kukq