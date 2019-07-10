Five Guys to open at Plaza Singapura at year's end

Famous American burger chain Five Guys - known for its customisable beef burgers - will open its first outlet here at Plaza Singapura in the last quarter of this year.

Besides burgers, Five Guys also serves hot dogs, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and milkshakes.

The menu in Singapore will be the same as that in the United States and Hong Kong.

The Five Guys outlet in Singapore will be located on the ground floor of Plaza Singapura and offer indoor and outdoor seats.

The announcement comes after The Straits Times broke the news last month that the brand is debuting in Singapore under lifestyle company Zouk Group.

On the store's location, Zouk Group chief executive Andrew Li, 36, says: "We want our first outlet for Five Guys to be in the heart of the city, where it is convenient, easily accessible and has high traffic - complemented by a great tenant mix in the vicinity."

Five Guys was founded in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986 by the Murrell family and is named after the founders' five sons. It was run as a family business until 2003, when it went into franchising.

The brand now has more than 1,600 restaurants across the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its first Asian outpost in Hong Kong opened in November last year.