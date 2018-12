Share your first meal of the year with ST Food.

Here is how to do it:

1. Take a photo of your first meal.

2. Post it on Instagram on Jan 1.

3. Follow, mention and tag @straitstimesfood. Use hashtags #firstmeal2019 and #straitstimesfood.

Look out for photos of first meals by newsmakers and celebrities at str.sg/firstmeal2019