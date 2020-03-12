Famed chef Alain Ducasse's Michelin-starred Hong Kong restaurant closes for good

Even a Michelin star could not save famed chef Alain Ducasse's Hong Kong restaurant, Rech, from having to close down.

On Wednesday (March 11), it was last orders at the restuarant, which was affected by the long-drawn anti-government protests in Hong Kong and the current Covid-19 outbreak.

The restaurant, which is at Hong Kong's InterContinental hotel, confirmed to The South China Morning Post (SCMP) that Wednesday was its last day of operations,

At least 20 staff of the celebrated restaurant have lost their jobs.

The restaurant, which opened in 2017 in the Tsim Sha Tsui area, was known for its fresh imported French seafood and desserts. It replaced Ducasse's other French restaurant, Spoon by Alain Ducasse.

Rech boasted spectacular views of Hong Kong's Victoria harbour, with a dazzling skyline.

Operated by executive chef Guillaume Katola since February last year (2019), the restaurant had maintained its one-Michelin-star status for the three years that it was in operation, SCMP reported.

Ducasse more than 60 restaurants across the globe, including one in Singapore. BBR by Alain Ducasse, located in the historic Bar and Billiard Room in Raffles Hotel, is known for its Mediterranean fare.