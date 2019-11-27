English chef Gary Rhodes dies aged 59

SINGAPORE - English restaurateur and TV chef Gary Rhodes died on Tuesday (Nov 26) at the age of 59.

According to reports from British media, his wife Jennie was by his side when he died in Dubai - where has been based since 2011. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Rhodes is best known for shows such as MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen, and Rhodes Around Britain.

A statement from Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, where Rhodes worked, said: "The team are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of chef Gary Rhodes OBE. Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend."

Born in South London in 1960, Rhodes opened his first restaurant in 1997 and received his OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2006.

Tributes from fellow celebrity chefs have poured in on social media.

Chef Gordon Ramsay said: "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British cuisine on the map."

Also calling Rhodes a "fantastic chef", restaurateur Jamie Oliver said: "He was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He re-imagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun."