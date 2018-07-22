Durian and jackfruit curry puffs to be launched by Old Chang Kee

SINGAPORE - Ever wondered what a chicken curry puff paired with pungent durian would taste like?

Well wonder no more as Old Chang Kee has decided to titillate (or devastate, depending on your point of view) tastebuds by mixing the "king" of fruits into its traditional curry pastry.

If durian is not your thing, take a leap of faith and try its sweeter cousin, jackfruit, now also in curry puff form. This is not so drastic a flavour leap as durian since jackfruit is an ingredient in traditional Indonesian, Indian Malay and Peranakan curry dishes.

Both the Durian Curry Chicken'O and the Jackfruit Curry Chicken'O will be debuting at Old Chang Kee's Curry Day 2018. The event will be held at Velocity@Novena Square on July 27 and 28, from 11am to 9pm. The new flavours will be offered at $4 for two pieces.

If the thought of durian or jackfruit in a curry puff sounds too adventurous, you can opt for the safer flavour of the Chilli Crab'O ($4 for two) and the traditional curry puff ($1.50 each) will also be available at Curry Day.

As the name suggests, the event will be all about curry, with activities ranging from a spice-pounding workshop, to a curry puff eating competition, and curry puff crimping lessons.

Old Chang Kee's new flavours join a long line of food promotions from local F&B outlets that have cropped up to cash in on National Day. They range from Burger King's Hainanese Tendergrill Chicken to McDonald's Durian McFlurry.