Drink for a cause at Negroni Week which runs from Sept 14 to 20

SINGAPORE -This year's socially-distanced version of the annual Negroni Week will include delivery and takeaway bottled cocktails, Negroni-flavoured chocolate bon bons, and a chance to give back to communities affected by the pandemic.

The sixth edition in Singapore will be held from Sept 14 to 20.

Drinks publication, Imbibe Magazine, and iconic Italian aperitif Campari, launched Negroni Week in 2013 as a celebration of the classic cocktail with an effort to raise money for charities around the world.

In Singapore, the focus this year is on giving back to communities most severely affected by the pandemic, including the food and beverage industry itself.

Participating bars around the island will once again be putting their spin on the classic, boozy, bittersweet cocktail. All cocktails will be available to be drunk in-house or purchased for takeaway and delivery.

They include hotel bars like The Bar at 15 Stamford, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and Manhattan at The Regent Singapore; restaurant bars like Bar MF by Burger & Lobster at Raffles Hotel Arcade; and independent bars like Employees Only at Amoy Street and Shin Gi Tai at Telok Ayer Street.

Perched atop the National Gallery Singapore, Smoke & Mirrors' creative interpretation, called Bananas In A Glass, takes inspiration from famed Singaporean painter Georgette Chen's Bananas in a Basket 1950s painting - which is housed within the gallery.

Bar supervisor Eduardo Zamora uses salted banana liqueur and Cognac-infused with dried banana in his Negroni variation.

While bars typically donate a portion of funds raised from their drinks to their selected charity of choice, this year they will be able to keep all the proceeds from the sale of their Negroni Week cocktails.

Other than heading to participating bars, consumers can support Negroni Week's charity of choice in several ways.

This year, Campari is partnering the Majulah Movement, an initiative that distributes meals to healthcare staff, migrant workers and seniors from low-income families.

A donation of $10 covers the cost of one to two meals, or a snack pack that goes directly to support beneficiaries in need. Donations can be made till Sept 30 here.

Campari has also partnered chocolatier Benns Ethioca to create limited edition Negroni Bon Bons ($28) in classic and bianco Negroni flavours, where 10 per cent of sales from each box will be donated to Majulah Movement. Available till Sept 30, the box can be purchased here. Campari will pledge a donation of $1 for every box sold.