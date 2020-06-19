Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Dipping sauces for hotpot

Now that Singapore is into phase two and you can finally meet loved ones, a cosy hotpot meal at home could be just the thing for a post-circuit breaker reunion.

Here are recipes for three fuss-free, restaurant-worthy dips to go with your hotpot.

The non-spicy sesame dip is suitable for those who cannot take heat or who want a mild sauce to temper their mala spicy hotpot.

For the spicy savoury dip, I have opted to add sha cha jiang, which is also known as Chinese barbecue sauce. Look for the Bull Head brand that is made in Taiwan.

The spicy seafood dip is an adaptation of the popular Thai nam jim dipping sauce that is traditionally used for seafood.

Remember to practise good hygiene during your hotpot meal, such as using different chopsticks for dunking and eating, and serve individual portions of the dipping sauces so nobody needs to share.

• Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

• Follow Straits Times Food on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood

SPICY SAVOURY DIP

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbs sesame paste

2 Tbs sha cha jiang

1 tsp fermented chilli beancurd

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

½ tsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

3 Tbs light soya sauce

3 red chilli padi, sliced

1 tsp grated ginger (10g)

1 Tbs minced garlic (2 garlic cloves)

2 Tbs sesame oil

2 Tbs crushed peanuts

3g fresh coriander, coarsely chopped

1 stalk of spring onion (3g), sliced ½ tsp toasted sesame seeds

METHOD

1. In a bowl, add the sesame paste, sha cha jiang and fermented chilli beancurd. Lightly mash up the fermented chilli beancurd and mix well.

2. Add the dried chilli flakes, sugar, salt and light soya sauce. Mix well.

3. Add the chilli padi, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Mix well.

4. Add the crushed peanuts, coriander and spring onion. Mix well.

5. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

Makes two servings

SPICY SEAFOOD DIP

INGREDIENTS

1 tsp Thai palm sugar

1 Tbs lime juice (from four calamansi limes)

3 Tbs Thai fish sauce

3 red chilli padi, sliced

3 green chilli padi, sliced

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

3g fresh coriander, coarsely chopped

1 Tbs crushed peanuts

METHOD

1. In a bowl, add the palm sugar and lime juice. Mix well until the palm sugar is dissolved.

2. Add the fish sauce, both the red and green chilli padi, garlic and coriander. Mix well.

3. Garnish with crushed peanuts.

Makes two servings

SESAME DIP

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbs sesame paste

2 Tbs water

1 Tbs white rice wine vinegar

3 Tbs light soya sauce

1 tsp grated ginger

1 Tbs minced garlic (2 cloves)

1 tsp grated ginger (10g)

1/8 tsp salt

3 Tbs sesame oil

1 stalk of spring onion (3g), sliced

1 stalk of fresh coriander (3g), chopped

½ tsp toasted sesame seeds

METHOD

1. In a bowl, add the sesame paste, water, vinegar, light soya sauce, ginger, garlic and salt. Mix well.

2. Add the sesame oil, spring onion and coriander. Mix well.

3. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Makes two servings