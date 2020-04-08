Delicious grilled chicken with healthy sides

Yesterday, I ordered a home delivery meal for the first time - I used to dine out or cook - and I thought I'd start with something wholesome.

That is the sales pitch of home-grown online restaurant Grain.

I ordered two dishes through its website - Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken ($11.95) and Nasi Lemak Ayam Masak Merah ($11.95).

The food was delivered well within the assigned 30-minute time bracket, with the option of having the deliveryman hang it at the door.

The styrofoam bowls felt substantial but cold.

Still, the Grilled Farm Fresh Chicken was delicious, with the meat having a smokey charcoal flavour. It came with healthy multi-grain rice and a nice pesto, as well as vegetables such as broccoli, sauteed onions and cherry tomatoes seasoned with oregano-infused olive oil.

After a few spoonfuls, I popped the rest into the microwave oven for a minute. The broccoli, originally a little hard, softened, while the rest of the food got nice and warm.

The Nasi Lemak Ayam Masak Merah was less appealing. The sauce for the chicken looked messy and tasted too sweet. It was ketchup-y without any hint of chilli. Also, the rice was not lemak enough and the sambal was too salty.

What was good was the acar, with crisp cucumber strips that were not overly acidic.

How to order: Go to www.grain.com.sg Delivery charge: $4; free for minimum order of $25 with the code NOFEESPLEASE Rating: 3 Stars

The ikan bilis was crisp and came with sunflower seeds instead of peanuts. And the egg had a soft yolk which I enjoyed.

For bigger groups, Grain offers bundle meals priced from $19.95 for two persons to $47.95 for five persons.