David Beckham reportedly in talks with Netflix and BBC for his own cooking show

SINGAPORE - Football legend David Beckham is reportedly in talks with Netflix and the BBC over a new cooking show, after brushing up on his culinary skills under lockdown in his family's country retreat.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who launched his own media company called Studio 99 last year, is hoping to develop a show according to The Sun.

Besides cooking along to his celebrity chef friend Gordon Ramsay's Instagram's Live sessions while sheltering in the Cotswolds, the 45-year-old has also been baking, a source told The Sun.

The source said: "One of the unintended benefits of lockdown for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most - baking. He's been recreating some of his mum's old recipes, and got a load of pots and pans for his birthday recently."

The source added that Beckham initially chatted to Ramsay about doing an Instagram Live.

"He's seen how well Gordon has done with his own cookery shows and his Studio Ramsay production company, and Gordon's given him some great advice."

The source also noted that amid the success of Netflix's The Last Dance - with basketball legend Michael Jordan - broadcasters like the BBC are keen to work with sportsmen, given the "appetite" for Beckham.

Last year, Variety reported that Beckham's studio will develop documentaries, TV shows and other formats - including some that will feature Beckham himself - across the fields of sports, travel and fashion, among other areas.

The studio is also producing a documentary about Inter Miami, his new football franchise, which officially joined Major League Soccer this year.