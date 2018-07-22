Curry puffs, braised duck on Bib Gourmand list

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: BIB GOURMAND LIST 2018

This year's Bib Gourmand list in the Singapore edition of the Michelin Guide features 50 hawker stalls and restaurants, up from 38 last year.

The list highlights eateries that offer value-for-money and quality meals for no more than $45.

Some of the new entrants - including zi char eatery Sik Bao Sin, Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff and The Coconut Club, known for its nasi lemak - have been recommended by ST's food writers over the years.

Watch a video to find out more about the food at the new eateries on the list and what diners have to say about it.

Why diners like the food: str.sg/michbib18

Full list of eateries: str.sg/oAwQ

VIDEOS OF ANCIENT SPANISH RECIPES

Spain's National Library, which has a collection of 23,000 food-related works dating back to the 15th century, has released a new video series with a dozen ancient recipes that have been adapted by contemporary chefs.

The videos include commentary by experts and chefs to explain the history and context of each dish, as well as notes on how modern cooks can draw inspiration from old ways of preparing food. The videos have English subtitles.

Learn more about dishes such as caramel pig trotters and vanilla pound cake ice cream, as well as a recipe for eggplant with fresh cheese and ginger.

Ancient Spanish recipes revived in new video series commissioned by Spain's national library: str.sg/oAcp

RECIPES TO TRY

Up the ante with green chilli cheeseburgers served with a tomato-chilli salsa from scratch.

Nothing beats a juicy, homemade meat patty with melted Monterey Jack or Muenster cheese.

Follow this New York Times' recipe for a Mexican take on an American classic.

Cheeseburger recipe: str.sg/oQkH

For an easy way to amp up the filling in stuffed crab shells, opt for store-bought crab claw meat. It will save you a lot of hassle and you can guarantee that each shell will be plump and full.

Mix the crab meat with other ingredients such as diced onion, chilli and coriander. Add panko crumbs for bulk and an egg to bind everything together.

Recipe for stuffed crab shells: str.sg/oM9S

