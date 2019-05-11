Curry puff giveaway from SPH and Old Chang Kee works a treat for subscribers

SINGAPORE - Direct subscribers of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) enjoyed a spicy treat on Saturday (May 11) when 300 free multi-coloured curry puffs were dished up for them at Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex.

The giveaway was part of the Old Chang Kee flagship store's first-year anniversary celebration, jointly organised by the snack food chain and SPH Rewards.

The rainbow rendition of Old Chang Kee's Curry'O puff - dubbed the Unicorn'O - was specially created for the event and available only to SPH direct subscribers.

Several readers turned up well before the giveaway's designated 2pm start to redeem the free treat.

Insurance agent Eng Yuen Yee, 61, arrived at 1.15pm and was among the first in line.

"I thought that there would be a long queue so I came early, Singaporean style," said Miss Eng, who subscribes to The Straits Times.

The colourful Unicorn'O certainly proved a draw card.



Mr Tan Teng Siong, 50, a customer service officer at Little India MRT Station, dropped by to redeem a curry puff during his meal break.

"This store is near my workplace and I wanted to try the Unicorn'O because it looks unique," said Mr Tan, who subscribes to the Chinese-language SPH newspapers.

Teacher Eugene Loh, 31, was another Straits Times subscriber in the queue who found the multi-coloured curry puff a novel attraction.

Mr Loh, who is a fan of Old Chang Kee, said: "We all grew up with curry puffs, so this is something special."