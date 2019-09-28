Creamier returns to Toa Payoh

Popular home-grown ice-cream parlour Creamier will reopen an outlet in Toa Payoh on Oct 8 after closing its previous one in the same neighbourhood about three months ago.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Creamier announced its return to Toa Payoh, which it said "truly is home for us".

The new 40-seat outlet is at Block 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, just across the road from its previous one at Block 128, which was Creamier's first store when it opened on Nov 19, 2011.

Its latest outlet - which used to be a minimart - will have its official opening on Nov 19, its anniversary. Creamier has two other branches, in Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks. Its sister brand Sunday Folks is located at Chip Bee Gardens.

The new outlet - which will continue to serve the brand's popular handcrafted ice cream and house-made waffles - is also on a social mission.

Under a partnership between Creamier and charity The Food Bank Singapore, one-third of the 1,500 sq ft space will be hived off for The Food Pantry 2.0. Opening on Oct 16, the space will house vending machines that stock food with a shelf life of up to four weeks at $2 each. Items include canned food, rice and cereal.

The space also acts as a distribution point for emergency food aid to the needy.

The Food Bank Singapore is working with family service centres and other social service agencies in Toa Payoh to identify those in need. They will be provided with RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags to get free food from the vending machines.

The public can donate non-perishable food that is unopened and unused, with at least four weeks' shelf life, to The Food Pantry.

The Food Pantry previously operated in Sims Avenue as a shop that sold soon-to-expire food with less than two months' shelf life. Instead of letting the food go to waste, these were sold at $1 each.

In addition, there is a commercial pick-up-and-go section - in collaboration with vending machine operator Kalms - which offers a range of items such as frozen meals, beverages, snacks, household items and prepaid mobile cards.

In a post on its website, Creamier's co-founder Khoh Wan Chin says that Creamier was grateful for the chance to team up with The Food Bank Singapore to serve the community.

"Through the sponsorship of space and utilities for The Food Pantry vending machines in this pilot programme, we aim to contribute to the fight against food hunger and food wastage," she adds.

Excited to return to a familiar neighbourhood, she says: "Toa Payoh has always been a good space for us. Each outlet sees a different crowd and at Toa Payoh, we get three generations - children with their parents and grandparents. We want a space that works for everybody."

• Creamier at Block 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, 01-02, opens on Oct 8 from noon to 10pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), noon to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Mondays. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/creamier.singapore.