Coronavirus: At least 3 private dining spaces suspend operations while others adapt to new guidelines

SINGAPORE - At least three private dining spaces have decided to close their operations for the time being, in response to stricter rules on social distancing. But others are continuing to host guests, albeit in smaller groups and with more safety precautions.

On Tuesday (March 24), the Government had announced measures such as the temporary closure of bars, cinemas and other entertainment venues from Thursday 11.59pm until April 30 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, after a spike in imported cases here. While food and beverage businesses can still operate, they have to space out tables and limit groups of diners to 10 persons or fewer.

Private dining businesses typically involve groups of guests dining at the chef's home.

One such set-up is Ownself Make Chef, helmed by Ms Shen Tan. The 47-year-old chef, who can serve up to 12 diners at her home in Queenstown, has decided to suspend all bookings until the end of April.

"The setting here is pretty cosy so diners are in fairly close contact with one another," she said. Affected diners can reschedule their dinners to anytime after April or opt for a full refund.

At Peranakan dining establishment The Ampang Kitchen, founder Raymond Leong, 74, has suspended all bookings indefinitely.

Mr Leong, who runs the kitchen at his home in Jalan Ampang, usually accepts a minimum of 10 people per booking. He says: "We don't know how long this will last. From the looks of it, it's not just a matter of weeks, but a matter of months. I would prefer to cancel all bookings and start on a clean slate once this epidemic is over."

He has already refunded deposits and has no plans of accommodating smaller groups to adapt to the advisory. "Given the current situation, we just want to minimise contact wherever possible," Mr Leong said.

Relish.Sg, which would normally attracts up to 50 guests at its home-based themed dinners, has also hit pause on their operations.

Lucky House Cantonese Private Kitchen, too, has closed its doors, but for a different reason. Chef Sam Wong, 51, is currently making preparations in line with the new rules.

When his home kitchen in Upper East Coast Road re-opens on Wednesday (April 1), it will space even diners within the same group apart from one another. Guests will also be required to take their temperatures, sanitise their hands and complete a travel declaration form on his front porch before entering.

While the bigger of his two dining rooms can accommodate up to 16 people, groups exceeding 10-person limit must now postpone their bookings or reduce their group size.

At The Wood Ear in Choa Chu Kang, a home kitchen which cannot take more than eight people at a time, it is business as usual.

So far, owner Jesper Chia, 35, has not received any cancellation requests and in fact, is still receiving bookings.

"Guests probably feel more comfortable dining in a home setting where the number of people present is more controlled. I won't mix different groups during dinner sessions, so there will only be contact within groups," he said.

However, if the coronavirus situation gets worse, there is the possibility of postponing bookings, he added.

Another private kitchen still in full swing is Lynnette's Kitchen, started by Ms Lynnette Seah. The 62-year-old usually hosts up to 10 people at a time, and ensures that guests wash their hands the minute they step into her Tiong Bahru Housing Board flat.

Other measures include washing the batik tablecloths and disinfecting tables and chairs thoroughly after every meal.

"My guests are like my family and I will always have their well-being at heart," said Ms Seah, who has been running the business since 2014.