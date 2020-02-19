Cooking apps heat up food sales in China

BEIJING • Wearing a mask, chef Wang Ruofei steps into a room to show - via livestreaming - how to use ox bone to create a dish.

The show draws more than 50,000 viewers and his expertise helps persuade them to buy 1,217 sets of half-prepared ingredients for ox bone soup and spicy lamb spine hot pot.

Wang is a five-star chef from Xibei, a leading Chinese catering chain. With annual sales revenue of up to six billion yuan (S$1.2 billion) and more than 20,000 employees, it was one of the first to feel the pinch from the current coronavirus outbreak.

Many Chinese catering companies are cooking up new ways to boost business, with some resorting to online apps to shield themselves from the business impact.

Staying indoors to avoid infection, many families in China have chosen to buy raw cooking materials and prepare three meals a day.

To avoid monotony, many people are tapping the apps to whip up new dishes at home.

Many actors, singers and online celebrities have recorded videos and taken pictures of themselves in the kitchen, posting the results of their cooking adventures.

According to recipe sharing platform douguo.com, its mobile app saw a spike of 113.5 per cent in active daily users during the Chinese New Year period.

On microblog Sina Weibo, a food-related account has attracted 696,000 netizens.

Offline, many restaurants have closed to lower costs.

According to a report by the China Cuisine Association, 93 per cent of catering businesses it surveyed chose that route.

Among them, 73 per cent have shuttered all their branches, while 8 per cent have shut down at least 80 per cent of their outlets.

Those restaurants that remain open are facing tepid sales and huge financial pressure.

The report said 78 per cent of the businesses have reported losses.

Though some operators have maintained takeout services, 23 per cent of them said the income from these services could barely cover their costs.

The epidemic herded the companies into a corner and "forced them to find a way out", noted the China Association of Trade in Services (Cats). It said some operators are working with Internet platforms to "get out of the mire".

Cats has helped to connect them with douguo.com. In the tie-up, the catering companies provide half-prepared food materials and their chefs present their ways of cooking.

Douguo is in charge of sales, while major courier company SF Express delivers the materials to the customers.

Douguo launched a special cooking channel on the app last Thursday and major Chinese catering businesses, including Xibei, Meizhou Dongpo and Yunhaiyao, have jumped on the bandwagon.

So far, more than 1,500 families have bought food materials from the app.

Douguo said it will invite at least 1,500 restaurant chefs to livestream themselves cooking, so that the public can learn how to pick raw materials, improve their cooking skills and study exclusive ways of making famous dishes.

"By partnering Internet food platforms, many companies have developed half-prepared materials," Cats noted.

Through the project, there is "more interaction and trust" between the companies and the consumers.

The food trade might be "experiencing winter now, but spring is not far behind", Cats forecast.

