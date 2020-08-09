Cook up a feast at virtual food fest

The 27th edition of the Singapore Food Festival (SFF) - dedicated to celebrating local cuisine and talent in the food and beverage scene - returns in a virtual format this year.

Held across two weekends - Aug 21 to 23 and Aug 28 to 30 - the festival's activities include online live masterclasses, virtual food tours and exclusive products.

Pick up cooking tips and tricks from the live masterclasses, which are free for viewing on the Webex virtual platform and live on the SFF Facebook page.

Highlights include The Sunday Times' food critic Wong Ah Yoke and culinary doyenne Violet Oon's session on cooking with sambal; as well as a presentation by chef Julien Royer - of three-Michelin-starred restaurant Odette - on the classic French dessert Paris-Brest done with a local spin using coconut and kaya cream.

Taste the dishes presented during the classes through ingredient boxes and food bundles which will be made available for purchase and delivery from Thursday to Sept 13 on the SFF website (www.singaporefoodfestival.sg) and Shopee (shopee.sg/m/sff2020).

Take a virtual food tour around cultural precincts, featuring Tanjong Pagar, Chinatown, Katong and Joo Chiat. A limited number of slots for physical tours - subject to safe management measures - will also be available.

Or show your food patriotism by wearing special event merchandise. Japanese retailer Uniqlo - in collaboration with local artist Mandy Kew - is launching a T-shirt collection with eight designs of local favourite dishes including laksa, chicken rice and roti prata. It is available from Friday at Uniqlo's global flagship store at Orchard Central.

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), SFF is part of the recently launched SingapoRediscovers campaign, which seeks to show locals a different side of Singapore and encourage rediscovery of the nation's world-class tourism and lifestyle offerings.

Ms Ranita Sundra, STB's director of retail and dining, says: "SFF has always been about putting the spotlight on our vibrant and evolving local F&B landscape. This year's programming aims to bundle the joy of feasting with interactive and engaging experiences.

"We encourage everyone to support our chefs, bartenders and food personalities, while rediscovering the foodie in them through the exciting gastronomic activities we have planned."

COOKING WITH SAMBAL



What: The Sunday Times' food critic Wong Ah Yoke hosts culinary doyenne Violet Oon as she gives tips on cooking with sambal through her heritage recipes. The class features Udang Masak Lemak Nanas (prawn cooked in pineapple coconut sauce) and Ayam Goreng Chilli (chilli fried chicken).

Ms Oon's signature Sambal Bajak ($19) and Goreng Chilli ($17) - condiments which go best with grilled meats and seafood - will also be made available for sale.

When: Aug 22, 11am

SPICESUTRA: WALKING THE SPICE ROUTES OF INDIA



What: Cooking laksa with Indian spices? Chef Manjunath Mural of one-Michelin-starred restaurant The Song of India and chef Deepanker Khosla of sustainable fine-dining restaurant Haoma in Thailand come together in this class and put their own spin on the popular local favourite, using ingredients found in Singapore and Thailand.

When: Aug 29, 7pm

BREWERKZ X SG SNACKS: A VIRTUAL TASTING



What: Quench your thirst with Passion Gao Siew Dai , an event-exclusive craft beer from Brewerkz. "Gao" means heavy and rich, while "siew dai" indicates less sweet.

The fruity hazy India Pale Ale features passionfruit and mango flavours, and is meant to pair with the selection of food offerings available for the Singapore Food Festival.

Brewerkz head brewer Mitch Gribov will host a virtual tasting on Aug 21, so get the tasting box ($55) of the beers as well as local snacks. Or opt for food bundles with more beer options, including the Brewerkz Circuit Breaker - a smooth hazy pale ale.

A can of the Passion Gao Siew Dai is priced at $9.50 and available from Tuesday at all Brewerkz outlets and e-store (store.brewerkz.com/food-takeaway).

When: Aug 21, 5.30pm

TRADITIONAL AYAM GULAI AND OTHER WARONG NASI PARIAMAN FAVOURITES



What: Learn how to make ayam gulai - a chicken dish cooked in a spicy curry sauce (above) which originates from Sumatra - with a fragrant blend of South-east Asian spices. Mr Jumrin Isrin, owner of popular nasi padang establishment Warong Nasi Pariaman in North Bridge Road, will share the ins and outs of preparing the aromatic curry.

When: Aug 21, 3pm

PATIN FISH, NATIVE EDIBLES AND CERANA HONEY



What: Co-founders Lisa Tang and Kuah Chew Shian of Kausmo restaurant at Shaw Centre show you how to create a dish using local patin fish (above), which was selected to celebrate the clean farming environment in local farms.

Native edibles such as ulam raja and wild pepper leaves go into the chimichurri topping for the fish, along with honey harvested from the tropical Cerana honey bee.

A limited number of ingredient boxes, as well as food bundles for kombucha and bread, will be available for purchase.

When: Aug 23, 5.30pm

HOLYCRAB: SUPPER TREATS



What: It is all about the "woke" hei in chef Elton Seah's dishes from HolyCrab restaurant in Tan Quee Lan Street. His masterclass is an exposition on how to coat piping hot stir-fries with that beguiling charred aroma, or breath of the wok.

His ingredient box, priced at $120, features three dishes - umami har cheong deep-fried pork belly (above), Cantonese pan-fried cod with ginger scallions, and savoury wok-fried porridge with cod. Food bundles are priced from $52.90.

When: Aug 21, 9.30pm

OF DURIAN AND BLUE CHEESE: A TASTING JOURNEY



What: Find out all about the king of fruits - from the harvesting process to different flavours among the durian varietals - in this collaboration between Chef Chung Deming of The Quarters restaurant and durian seller Durian Edition.

Complete the experience with the durian tasting pack ($36), which includes Mao Shan Wang and D24 variants, and durian kaya.

Participants will also learn how to make durian cream - perfect for pastries - with durian flesh, sugar and cooking cream, which are also included in the pack.

When: Aug 22, 2.30pm