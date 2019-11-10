Comforting lor mee with the works

There are some days when you are ravenously hungry and your stomach feels like a yawning void which demands to be filled only with comfort food - something hearty, loaded with carbs and hot, if possible.

Jue Dai Lor Mee at Ci Yuan Hawker Centre answers that craving - not just with its traditional lor mee ($4), but also its yam roll lor mee ($2.80), chicken cutlet lor mee ($3) and cod fish lor mee ($4).

You can add on yam roll ($1), chicken cutlet ($2) and cod fish ($3), for those who want to try everything.

I order the traditional lor mee and it is comfort in a bowl. Its gravy is lightly fragrant from the spices used in the cooking and wisps of stirred-in beaten egg give the dish a pleasing appearance. It is starchy enough to cling to the flat yellow noodles, making them slurp-worthy.

I am also happy to see that my bowl comes with enough ingredients to please a hungry person (me): braised pork belly, yam roll, shredded fried fish and half a hard-boiled egg. I also top up with a side of cod fish.

The pork belly is braised till soft and moist and the fatty bit, tender. The flaky fried fish is surprisingly fragrant and adds texture to the dish.

The cod fish - deep-fried pieces of battered cod - soak up the gravy beautifully and taste rather buttery.

JUE DAI LOR MEE

Stall 01-13, Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, 51 Hougang Avenue 9, open: 7.30am to about 9pm Rating: 3.5 Stars

What I really like, though, is the yam roll. It is deep-fried to a crisp and rather hard when eaten on its own. But soaking it in the lor mee gravy turns it into a delicious, chewy and moreish morsel.

Who says you cannot eat your way to happiness?