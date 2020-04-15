Comfort cooking - healthy recipes

Sweet taste of heritage

Here is a heritage dessert - hong dou sha (red bean dessert soup) - to sweeten up these days of staying home.

Instead of the more commonly sold red bean soup, the red bean in this version is cooked until it achieves a paste-like consistency.

To shorten the cooking time, soak the red beans for three hours or overnight prior to cooking. But it is also possible to cook red beans without soaking them first. I took the easier way out by using a heatproof handheld blender to blitz the beans into a smooth paste.

You should adjust the boiling time depending on the pot and stove you are using. Cook the beans until they have split and softened, and then you can blend them.

Add a little more water if you prefer it less thick. I like my red bean soup more full-bodied.

To add more texture and nutrition, I put in two traditional accompanying ingredients: bai he (lily bulbs) and lian zi (lotus seeds). I have a small quantity of each in my dried goods collection in the fridge. Leave them out if you cannot get hold of them.

I usually cook a big batch, divide the paste into containers and keep them in the fridge to eat as a snack or dessert over a few days. Halve the quantities of the ingredients and adjust the amount of sugar if you want to cook a smaller batch.

RED BEAN DESSERT SOUP

INGREDIENTS

500g red beans

5.1 litres water (3.5 litres for cooking red beans, 1.6 litres for cooking lily bulbs and lotus seeds, 2 Tbs for mixing with cornflour)

1 piece of dried mandarin orange peel (2g)

8 pandan leaves

250g honey rock sugar

50g rock sugar

100g dried lily bulbs

100g dried lotus seeds

30g white sugar

1 Tbs cornflour

Equipment: Handheld blender

METHOD

1. Wash and rinse the red beans.

2. In a sturdy pot, add the beans and 3.5 litres of water. Bring to a boil over high heat.

3. Add the dried mandarin orange peel and pandan leaves.

4. Cover and boil over high heat for 90 minutes or until beans are cooked and have softened. Turn off the heat.

5. Remove the pandan leaves and dried mandarin orange peel. Discard.

6. Place the pot on a sturdy surface.

7. Use handheld blender to blend beans. Place pot back on stove.

8. Bring to a simmer over low heat. Add honey rock sugar and rock sugar; stir until dissolved. Turn off the heat and set aside.

9. Bring 600ml of water to a boil.

10. Place dried lily bulbs in a heatproof bowl and lotus seeds in another heatproof bowl.

11. Pour enough water to cover lily bulbs and lotus seeds. Leave to soak for 45 minutes.

12. Discard water and rinse.

13. Bring 1 litre of water to a boil over medium heat. Add the lily bulbs and lotus seeds. Boil for 30 minutes. Remove from pot and discard water.

14. Bring red bean mixture to a simmering boil.

15. Add lily bulbs and lotus seeds.

16. Add white sugar.

17. Simmer covered for 15 minutes, stirring often.

18. Mix 1 Tbs cornflour with 2 Tbs of water. Stir this into the red bean mixture and let it come to a gentle simmer. Turn off the heat.

19. Serve hot.

Serves eight to 10