Cocktails for a cause at Negroni Week

This year's socially distanced version of the annual Negroni Week will include delivery and takeaway of bottled cocktails and Negroni-flavoured chocolate bon bons, as well as a chance to give back to communities affected by the pandemic.

The sixth edition in Singapore will be held from Monday to Sept 20.

Drinks publication Imbibe Magazine and iconic Italian aperitif Campari launched Negroni Week in 2013 as a celebration of the classic cocktail, combined with an effort to raise money for charities around the world.

In Singapore, the focus this year is on giving back to the communities most severely affected by the pandemic, including the food and beverage industry itself.

Participating bars across the island will once again be putting their spin on the classic bittersweet cocktail.

All cocktails will be available in-house or to purchase for takeaway and delivery.

Participants include hotel bars such as The Bar at 15 Stamford, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and Manhattan at The Regent Singapore; restaurant bars such as Bar MF by Burger & Lobster at Raffles Hotel Arcade; and independent bars such as Employees Only in Amoy Street and Shin Gi Tai in Telok Ayer Street.

Perched atop the National Gallery Singapore, Smoke & Mirrors' creative interpretation, called Bananas In A Glass, draws inspiration from Singaporean painter Georgette Chen's 1950s work, Bananas In A Basket - which is housed within the gallery.

Bar supervisor Eduardo Zamora uses salted banana liqueur and Cognac infused with dried banana in his Negroni variation.

Bars typically donate a portion of funds raised from their drinks to their selected charity of choice. But this year, they will be able to keep all the proceeds from the sales of their Negroni Week cocktails.

Other than heading to participating bars, consumers can support Negroni Week's charity of choice in several ways.



Smoke & Mirrors’ bar supervisor Eduardo Zamora with a Negroni variation he calls Bananas In A Glass, which uses salted banana liqueur and Cognac infused with dried banana. PHOTO: CAMPARI SINGAPORE



This year, Campari is partnering Majulah Movement, an initiative that distributes meals to healthcare staff, migrant workers and seniors from low-income families.

A donation of $10 covers the cost of one to two set meals or a snack pack that will be sent directly to beneficiaries in need. Donations can be made till Sept 30 at bit.ly/2RcB61a.

Campari has also partnered chocolatier Benns Ethicoa to create limited-edition Negroni Bon Bons ($28) in classic and bianco Negroni flavours.

Ten per cent of sales from each box will be donated to Majulah Movement. Also available till Sept 30, the box can be purchased via bit.ly/3hjKhrj.

Campari will pledge a donation of $1 for every box sold.