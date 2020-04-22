Classic spinach and eggs

This classic favourite of spinach cooked with three types of eggs is a restaurant-style dish you can easily replicate and serve at home.

I usually go for locally farmed round spinach, but in times like these, make do with any spinach you can get. This is not the time to be fussy.

Being flexible and versatile is also a test of your own creativity as a home cook.

Those who do not like to eat spinach may find the addition of the eggs palatable. I personally prefer the gravy to be less watery and adding a little cornflour mixture thickens it.

I like to brighten the dish with flashy red wolfberries, which add sweetness and nutrition to the dish. But if you have none on hand, go without.

Cook some brown rice to go with that tasty gravy, and you have a simple and satisfying meal to round off another circuit breaker day.

TRIO EGG SPINACH

INGREDIENTS

1 salted egg

1 century egg

1 regular egg

1.2 litres of water

2 Tbs cooking oil

440g round spinach, leaves and stems separated

2 garlic cloves, chopped

120ml chicken stock

1 Tbs of wolfberries, rinsed

1 tsp of cornflour mixed with 1 tsp water

1 tsp Chinese cooking wine

2 pinches of salt

Dash of white pepper

METHOD

1. Boil the salted egg for 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Peel and separate the egg yolk from the white. Coarsely chop salted egg white. Lightly mash salted egg yolk with a fork. Set aside.

2. Peel and slice the century egg.

3. Beat the regular egg. Set aside.

4. Pour the 1.2 litres of water into a pot and bring to a boil.

5. Add 1 Tbs of cooking oil and a pinch of salt to the water.

6. Blanch the spinach stems for 2 minutes, followed by the leaves for 1½ minutes.

7. Drain and place blanched spinach in deep serving dish.

8. In a deep pan or wok, heat 1 Tbs of cooking oil.

9. Fry the chopped garlic until fragrant. Lower the heat. Add the salted egg yolk.

10. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.

11. Add the salted egg white and century egg.

12. Add the wolfberries.

13. Stir in the beaten egg.

14. Stir in the cornflour mixture.

15. Add the Chinese cooking wine. Bring to a simmering boil.

16. Season with a pinch of salt and add a dash of white pepper.

17. Serve immediately.

Serves three to four