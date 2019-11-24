Christmas feasts at RWS

With just a month to Christmas, it is time to plan your festive feasts before the restaurants get booked up.

Or if you prefer to party at home, restaurants and hotels are offering takeaway items for those who do not want to fuss over the cooking.

Resorts World Sentosa offers both options.

Its stable of restaurants present a vast choice of cuisines and settings.

One that has a special magic for me is Ocean Restaurant. It is located alongside the S.E.A. Aquarium and you get a fantastic view of the main aquarium from the dining room.

Book early to secure a table next to the glass windows, where you can watch the amazing marine life - which includes giant manta rays and leopard sharks - swimming up close.

The restaurant uses only sustainable ingredients and its festive menus by chef de cuisine Marvas Huang, who recently returned to Singapore from a stint in Hong Kong, mixes influences from his years as a French chef in Asia.

A tasting of his Christmas dinner reveals surprises such as a "lap cheong" risotto that combines Chinese liver sausage, traditional Chinese sausage and Chinese bacon with Iberico ham.

Topped with an onsen egg, it is the chef's tribute to his years in the Chinese territory.

Other dishes stay true to his French training, such as a foie gras roulade marinated with apple brandy, sherry and port wine, and French yellow chicken supreme with winter truffle jus.

The six-course dinner ($248++) is available on Dec 24, 25, 31 and Jan 1.

The restaurant also serves a three-course lunch on the same days for $78++ a person and four courses for $88++.

Expect an array of food at Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, where the four-course festive menu from Dec 1 to 23 consists of sharing platters of seafood and premium meats grilled on lava stones or roasted in a stone hearth oven.

The seafood platter comprises Maine lobster, Skull Island king prawn, Fremantle octopus and Hokkaido scallops, among others, and the grilled meats plate include sweet pork rack chop, Angus beef, ribeye steak, pasture-fed lamb rack and kangaroo loin.

The set dinner is priced at $165++ a person (minimum two diners).

Curate, which recently won the Best Western Restaurant Fine Dining title at the RAS Epicurean Star Award 2019, offers a five-course $158++ set dinner on Dec 24, 25, 31 and Jan 1.

On the menu are dishes such as poached Boston lobster, pan-seared pike perch and grain-fed beef tenderloin.

Restaurants that give an Asian twist to their festive menus are Syun with a six-course $138++ dinner from Dec 1 to 23; and Tangerine with a five-course $128++ menu from Dec 1 to Jan 1.

At Syun, which specialises in "nouvelle" Japanese cuisine, dishes include sea urchin rolled by Kagoshima A4 wagyu beef topped with smoked caviar and sous vide duck breast with egg yolk vinaigrette.

Tangerine's Thai-inspired dishes include diver scallop with garden herbs, cashew nut milk and jalapeno dressing and baked lobster with tom yum foam.

For takeaway items, the Turkey Wellington is ideal if you want to have something traditional but not deal with the task of carving a whole roasted turkey.

This is a roulade of breast meat wrapped with portobello mushroom and prosciutto in puff pastry and baked.

Slicing it requires little effort and there are no bones to tackle.

It comes with bacon-wrapped chipolatas, honey-glazed carrot, parsnip, celeriac, brussel sprout, herb-baked ratte potato, chestnut, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Priced at $228 nett for 3kg, it is good for 10 to 12 people.

Also hard to resist are the RWS celebrity festive tree cakes, which are pretty enough to serve as table decorations before you dig into them.

They come in a set of five mini log cakes in the shape of Christmas trees, with flavours inspired by different RWS celebrity chef restaurants.

For example, Fratelli's inspiration is a combination of chestnut sponge, candied clementine, zesty tiramisu cream and macarons laced in white chocolate icing.

And Japanese restaurant Syun inspired a black sesame ladyfinger biscuit coated with kumquat jam and filled with yuzu custard.

You can order these and other goodies, such as rainbow dribble nutty fruit cake ($60 nett for 1kg) and herbal manuka honey licorice log cake ($80 nett for 1kg), by calling 6577-6567 or e-mailing festive@ rwsentosa.com.

Orders have to be in by 5pm on Dec 24 and collection is at the Festive Kiosk at the Hard Rock Hotel Singapore from Dec 1 to 26, noon to 8pm daily.

Check out the entire selection as well as restaurant choices at www.rwsentosa.com/christmas-dining. For restaurant bookings, call 6577-6688 or e-mail dining@ rwsentosa.com