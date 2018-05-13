Check out 12 best Korean food places

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

KOREAN FOOD FIXST

Food has updated its list on where to go for some of the best Korean food in town.

The list comprises 12 eateries which offer everything from Korean barbecue and various types of spicy jiggae (kimchi stew), to bibimbap and naengmyeon (Korean cold noodles in a chilled broth).

12 Korean food places in town, picked by ST's food critics: str.sg/4YxZ

FOOD SAFETY TIPS FOR ORDERING COOKED FOOD

Food poisoning is never pleasant. To minimise consuming contaminated food, follow these six guidelines that have been featured in a Web special about food safety.

Tips include keeping hot food at a minimum temperature of 60 deg C and cold food below 5 deg C, as well as discarding leftovers.

There are also specific guidelines for certain types of food, including eggs and steamboat.

Read the Web special for all the details.

Food poisoning from contaminated fried rice: What you need to know about food safety guidelines: str.sg/oN7y

RECIPES TO TRY

Add more pizzazz to your weekend brunches with homemade cocktails. ST Food has three recipes for low-alcohol cocktails from The Washington Post.

Make a Winona Radler, a take on a classic German fruit-and-beer drink made with grapefruit juice, beer, vodka and Campari; a Pineapple Perk, with flavours of pineapple and coffee; and the New Best Friend, a twist on the classic Pimm's cup.

Brunch cocktails that allow you to indulge without overdoing it: str.sg/oNsG

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications, as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and recipes.

Check out the social media section to keep abreast of what ST's food writers and other gourmands are eating. You can also follow our food writers on Instagram and Twitter.

Use the handy search tool located at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

Follow ST Food on Instagram and on Facebook @straitstimesfood. Tag and mention us in all your food posts. Be sure to use the hashtags #STFoodTrending and #Straits TimesFood too. Happy eating.

• Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan